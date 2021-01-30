Queensbury boy, 12, dials up the past with his vintage telephone collection

QUEENSBURY — Brett Carr is hung up on telephones.

And not the cellular ones.

The 12-year-old boy was cleaning out his great-grandfather’s attic about a year ago when he discovered an old rotary telephone. Intrigued by the device, he took it home and started dissecting the machine.

“Take it apart and look at the date,” is the first thing he does, said the middle schooler, who started unscrewing the mouthpiece of one of his phones revealing the date 1947 on the inside.

The discovery in his great-grandfather’s attic sparked a hobby for the Queensbury sixth grader. He now owns 14 vintage telephones, the oldest dating back to 1928.

As his interest in the older technology grew, friends and family started donating their old landlines to the boy. He also purchased some with his own money from eBay.

“He gets them in and if they don’t work properly, he takes them apart, fixes them,” said his mother, Denise Clairmont. “He’s interested in the evolution of the technology.”

Thanks to Google and YouTube, Brett can rattle off names and dates of specific telephones like the Western Electric Model 500 that came out in 1949. He has four of them in different colors.