Queensbury boy, 12, dials up the past with his vintage telephone collection

QUEENSBURY — Brett Carr is hung up on telephones.
And not the cellular ones.
The 12-year-old boy was cleaning out his great-grandfather’s attic about a year ago when he discovered an old rotary telephone. Intrigued by the device, he took it home and started dissecting the machine.
“Take it apart and look at the date,” is the first thing he does, said the middle schooler, who started unscrewing the mouthpiece of one of his phones revealing the date 1947 on the inside.
The discovery in his great-grandfather’s attic sparked a hobby for the Queensbury sixth grader. He now owns 14 vintage telephones, the oldest dating back to 1928.
As his interest in the older technology grew, friends and family started donating their old landlines to the boy. He also purchased some with his own money from eBay.
“He gets them in and if they don’t work properly, he takes them apart, fixes them,” said his mother, Denise Clairmont. “He’s interested in the evolution of the technology.”
Thanks to Google and YouTube, Brett can rattle off names and dates of specific telephones like the Western Electric Model 500 that came out in 1949. He has four of them in different colors.
“It’s like the standard model that they had,” Brett said, “and they sold over 90 million copies of them during the time that they made them.”
Brett admits his obsession with telephones can be considered strange by some of his peers.
“I just tell them that it’s really cool and it’s fun to do,” said Brett, who noted that the rotary dial was patented in 1919.
Brett spends his free time — plentiful during a pandemic — watching old sitcoms like “The Brady Bunch” and “I Love Lucy.” One of his most recent purchases in the collection, the Western Electric 302, is actually nicknamed “The Lucy phone,” because Lucille Ball often talks on the metal phone in the show.
“They had to stop manufacturing this phone for World War II because they needed metal,” Brett said.
Described by his mother as “an old soul,” Brett enjoys drinking tea and listening to The Beach Boys. His favorite inventors are Henry Ford and, of course, Alexander Graham Bell, who is credited with inventing and patenting the first telephone.
Brett’s interests also expand to record players and typewriters. In fact, he typed a letter to The Post-Star about his telephone collection on his 1962 Smith-Corona typewriter.
Then he mailed it.
Brett is especially excited that he can plug in nearly all of his telephones and use them in his house. He much prefers landline phones over cellular and would rather tinker with the vintage phones than play video games.
His mother has tried to give him a cellphone, but the preteen declined.
“She gave me one of her old ones,” Brett said, “and it’s been dead for like three months.”
When it comes to phones, Brett would rather talk than text.
His oldest telephone is from 1928.
He likes history — particularly people in history — and thinking about a time when phones were a part of home, not something you carried around in a pocket.
“Can you imagine, especially on the really old phones, the conversations that took place?” Clairmont said.
Brett hopes to expand his collection and find a Western Electric 202, “which is the last phone that they made before they put all the stuff inside,” Brett said.
He plans to one day sell his collection and make some money.
Being home for the last year has helped Brett develop his unique hobby, Brett’s mom said.
“He’s learned how to do research, to repair them,” she said, “He’s learned a lot of history that he would not have probably known.”
She suspects his passion for telephones has uncovered a future in engineering.
“He’s honestly fascinated with how things work, and if they don’t work, why don’t they work?” Clairmont said. “It’s definitely a different hobby — and he knows — for his age. But he is a very, very old soul and always has been.”