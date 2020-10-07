Queensbury board uncomfortable with trick-or-treating during COVID

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Harrison Freer said Halloween is his favorite holiday.

“But I agree with you. We don’t want to do anything that would jeopardize people’s health,” he said.

The CDC has called trick-or-treating a “higher risk” activity because of the possibility of mass gatherings and traveling to other locations.

Often, children trick or treat in groups, and sometimes crowds head to streets known to have the best candy.

Often, children gather in tight groups on porches, waiting for their candy. And there is a risk, however slight, that if every child reaches into the same candy bowl, a contagious person could spread the virus to others.

The CDC has recommended socially distanced, outdoor activities with small numbers of people, and setting out individual bags of candy rather than handing around a bowl of candy.

If people set out candy bags so that no one interacts within 6 feet of each other, the CDC said the trick-or-treating would be safer, calling it “moderate risk.”

But the issue is mostly the face-to-face interaction and the crowds on a porch during traditional trick-or-treating, not the candy bowl.