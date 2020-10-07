Queensbury board uncomfortable with trick-or-treating during COVID

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board is not planning to ban trick-or-treating, but officials do not love the idea of it during a pandemic.
They are waiting for Warren County Health Services to make a decision or issue guidance.
Health Services said the issue would be discussed in two weeks, citing the constantly changing situation with the pandemic as a reason to make no early decision about Halloween.
But town officials said the writing is already on the wall.
“I would just be very uncomfortable with kids going door to door and candy being handled by whomever,” Supervisor John Strough said. “Are you wearing a mask over the mask, or a mask under the mask, or if you’re wearing face paint are you wearing a mask over the face paint? I’m having trouble seeing it.”
Residents have asked about town policies for the holiday, which falls on a Saturday this year.
The town will abide by whatever policies the county sets, Strough said.
But board members said they don’t want to encourage trick-or-treating this year.
“I know it’s a disappointment for the children, but we have seen a little bit of an uptick. I would be on the side of caution,” said board member George Ferone.
Board member Harrison Freer said Halloween is his favorite holiday.
“But I agree with you. We don’t want to do anything that would jeopardize people’s health,” he said.
The CDC has called trick-or-treating a “higher risk” activity because of the possibility of mass gatherings and traveling to other locations.
Often, children trick or treat in groups, and sometimes crowds head to streets known to have the best candy.
Often, children gather in tight groups on porches, waiting for their candy. And there is a risk, however slight, that if every child reaches into the same candy bowl, a contagious person could spread the virus to others.
The CDC has recommended socially distanced, outdoor activities with small numbers of people, and setting out individual bags of candy rather than handing around a bowl of candy.
If people set out candy bags so that no one interacts within 6 feet of each other, the CDC said the trick-or-treating would be safer, calling it “moderate risk.”
But the issue is mostly the face-to-face interaction and the crowds on a porch during traditional trick-or-treating, not the candy bowl.
“It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food, food packaging, or utensils that have the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way that the virus is spread,” the CDC says in its guidance for Halloween.
Airborne transmission of the virus within 6 feet is the most common way for the virus to spread, according to the CDC.
The CDC advises people to wear cloth masks, not just the plastic mask that might come with a costume, and to avoid shouting, singing or chanting “trick or treat,” because that can make the virus spread farther than 6 feet.
