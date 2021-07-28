Queensbury board supports marijuana sales, but not with restrictions

QUEENSBURY — Town Board members on Monday again expressed support for retail marijuana sales but noted certain restrictions would apply.
All five board members said they support allowing retail cannabis sales and lounges for on-site consumption within the town during a public discussion held to hear input from residents.
But residents had little to say. Just one letter was submitted in support of allowing retail cannabis sales and no one spoke during the in-person meeting.
“I thought there might be a lively discussion on the matter,” said Supervisor John Strough.
Under the state’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, approved by lawmakers earlier this year, municipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide whether to opt out of retail cannabis sales. The law legalized marijuana for adults 21 and older.
Board members said the additional revenue stream is too great to pass up and noted neighboring municipalities would likely benefit should the town block the sales.
“If we don’t do it in Queensbury, it will be done someplace else around us and we will lose out on whatever potential revenue that could be made from this,” said George Ferone, the Third Ward representative.
Retail marijuana sales are expected to generate $350 million in new revenue for the state. The sales would carry a 13% tax rate, with 9% going directly to the state.
The remaining 4% would be divided between the county and municipality. A total of 25% of that revenue would go directly to the county and the remaining 75% would be distributed proportionately among cities, towns and villages, based on their sales.
Still, board members said they want limitations on marijuana sales.
“We are allowed to place restrictions,” Strough said.
He would like to see dispensaries prohibited within 1,000 feet of schools and suggested they be prohibited in areas zoned for residential use.
Harrison Freer, the Second Ward representative, said he favors allowing the sales but called for “ruthless enforcement” on underage consumption and those who violate other provisions of the law, including impaired driving.
“I’m inclined to staying on the path that would integrate it in a way that’s reasonable and responsible,” he said. “My things about it are ruthless enforcement for under 21. It’s scary when I hear about how teenager brains work and develop. I’m very concerned about that.”
Tim McNulty, the Fourth Ward representative, said he believes the number of dispensaries in town would be limited because of the high cost of obtaining a license.
The Town Board should make a final decision on whether to allow retail marijuana sales, so entrepreneurs looking to open a dispensary can begin taking the necessary steps.
"Making it a public decision sooner might be in the best interest of our retailers who may be interested in pursuing one of those licenses," he said.
Board members agreed to set a workshop meeting for Aug. 30 to review the town’s zoning laws.
It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.
“We’ll keep this conversation open, of course,” Strough said.
