Queensbury board supports marijuana sales, but not with restrictions

The remaining 4% would be divided between the county and municipality. A total of 25% of that revenue would go directly to the county and the remaining 75% would be distributed proportionately among cities, towns and villages, based on their sales.

Still, board members said they want limitations on marijuana sales.

“We are allowed to place restrictions,” Strough said.

He would like to see dispensaries prohibited within 1,000 feet of schools and suggested they be prohibited in areas zoned for residential use.

Harrison Freer, the Second Ward representative, said he favors allowing the sales but called for “ruthless enforcement” on underage consumption and those who violate other provisions of the law, including impaired driving.

“I’m inclined to staying on the path that would integrate it in a way that’s reasonable and responsible,” he said. “My things about it are ruthless enforcement for under 21. It’s scary when I hear about how teenager brains work and develop. I’m very concerned about that.”

Tim McNulty, the Fourth Ward representative, said he believes the number of dispensaries in town would be limited because of the high cost of obtaining a license.