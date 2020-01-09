Queensbury board reaches consensus on electric vehicle charging stations

QUEENSBURY — The town will add electric vehicle charging stations at two locations, but probably won’t install all 10 stations that were offered in a grant.

The National Grid grant, along with a grant from NYSERDA, covered all of the expenses to buy and install 10 stations.

Instead, the Town Board appears ready to install about three. The board could not agree on any other locations, and if they do not agree soon, National Grid will give the remainder of the grant to another town.

One of the agreed-upon locations would be behind the Queensbury Activity Center. Two more would be placed at the Lakes to Locks kiosk off Main Street.

Town Board members and Supervisor John Strough agreed to those locations at Monday’s workshop meeting.

But Strough opposed other locations, including asking Warren County for permission to install chargers at the Warren County airport.

He also did not want to use the grant for three chargers the town needs. The town is buying more electric vehicles, which need to be charged every night.

If the town made those chargers available to the public for a few hours a day, and charged users for the electricity, it could use the grant.