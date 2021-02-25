Queensbury Board of Education votes unanimously to proceed with football, volleyball

There is data showing that participation in athletics improves academic outcomes, according to Harris.

“Kids are clearly going to learn grit, discipline, adversity, teamwork and, above all else, the ability to compete,” he said. “That’s something you can’t take away from them at this point in their lives.”

Board member Francis Cabana Jr. shared that viewpoint and held up papers of studies showing how well students do playing sports. He believes sports are a vital incentive for students to maintain their grades.

Weaver said he struggled with the decision, but decided to go forward. He is troubled that so many students are still learning virtually.

“I understand the passion of wanting to play sports, but first and foremost, I believe that we are here to have our children educated. Sports is to enhance education — not the other way around,” she said.

Belden, who is deputy director of Warren County Health Services, said she had reservations initially, but the positivity rate has decreased faster than health officials expected it would have when the board voted on the matter two weeks ago.

She shared Weaver’s view that student should be back in the classroom.