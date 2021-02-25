Queensbury Board of Education votes unanimously to proceed with football, volleyball

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education on Thursday voted unanimously to proceed with the higher-risk sports of football and volleyball for the upcoming “Fall II” season.
Four of the members who had voted no to the higher-risk winter sports of basketball, wrestling and ice hockey more than two weeks ago — Vice President Tim Weaver, Stacy Flaherty, Kathleen Holser and Patricia Belden — voted yes this time, after expressing some reservations. They also said they would like to see students return to the classrooms as soon as possible.
The fifth member who had voted against the winter sports — Joseph Scriver — resigned from the board this week. Other board members indicated that his departure was related to the controversy. Following the vote, Holser criticized members of the community who had harassed board members for their “no” vote.
Holser said these community members engaged in “very unsportsmanlike conduct” during this debate over the issue of sports.
“Everyone is entitled to their viewpoint. However, what I cannot support; what I cannot respect is the harassment and the intimidation and the attacks on individuals’ character due to those differences. Our community’s better than that,” she said.
The board had heard from five speakers during the public comment period. Senior Josh Faughnan said playing football helped get him into shape and also spurred his interest other activities such as Student Senate and Future Business Leaders of America.
“I truly believe that without football, I would not be the person I am today,” he said.
Katie Johnson, who plays lacrosse and volleyball, said she felt very hurt by the board’s decision a couple of weeks ago not to allow the higher-risk winter sports.
“Everyone else around us has determined it’s safe, and I’m having a hard time understanding why we are not allowed to play,” she said.
Resident James Ward urged the board to listen to the public.
“I think that as representatives from the community that were elected by the community, we need to put aside any personal opinions and really follow what the community is asking and what the community is looking for,” he said.
Frank Miller, a retired teacher, former school board member and a football and lacrosse coach, said he understands how difficult the last couple of weeks have been for the board. He believes it is safe to play.
“Every bit of information that I’ve seen shows it’s time for our athletes to return to their fields and courts,” he said.
Graduate Brendan Harris said a Wisconsin study of 30,000 student-athletes, 16,000 practices and 4,000 games found only one COVID-19 case attributable to sports.
“There’s been really no correlation between sports participation and an increase in positivity rates,” he said.
There is data showing that participation in athletics improves academic outcomes, according to Harris.
“Kids are clearly going to learn grit, discipline, adversity, teamwork and, above all else, the ability to compete,” he said. “That’s something you can’t take away from them at this point in their lives.”
Board member Francis Cabana Jr. shared that viewpoint and held up papers of studies showing how well students do playing sports. He believes sports are a vital incentive for students to maintain their grades.
Weaver said he struggled with the decision, but decided to go forward. He is troubled that so many students are still learning virtually.
“I understand the passion of wanting to play sports, but first and foremost, I believe that we are here to have our children educated. Sports is to enhance education — not the other way around,” she said.
Belden, who is deputy director of Warren County Health Services, said she had reservations initially, but the positivity rate has decreased faster than health officials expected it would have when the board voted on the matter two weeks ago.
She shared Weaver’s view that student should be back in the classroom.
Board President Dan Mannix said the information that the board has seen shows that it is safe to return to playing sports and the safety plans have been designed well.
He would also like to see students returned to the classrooms, but the district is currently constrained by the federal and state requirements for 6 feet of social distancing.
Flaherty said she wished that more adults and students would attend board meetings and provide their input, not just when there is a controversial issue such as this.
