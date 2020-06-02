Queensbury board grants zone change to Aviation Mall to help it 'energize'

The additional uses allowed in the zone change would also help the mall, he predicted. The Town Board went line by line through every possible use in the town code and allowed everything that could possibly be done in a mall or its parking lot.

It will “help the mall energize,” he said.

Among those who wrote in were real estate agents, who said would-be tenants are already interested.

Michael Bittel, the president/CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber had received “nothing but positive feedback” about the proposed changes.

Strough said the site would be perfect for tenants.

“Imagine yourself living in a community that offers you a beautiful apartment, and the movie theater, the open-mic coffee shop, several restaurants, a sports bar and shopping are a short walk away. Not to mention your visiting friends in the nearby hotel. All next to an interstate that connects you to Saratoga, Lake George and the Adirondacks,” he said.

Pyramid Management Group, which owns Aviation Mall, is going to hire a developer for the apartments. It has not yet submitted a sketch, but said the apartments would likely be behind the former Sears Auto Center, at the back of the mall.