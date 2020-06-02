Queensbury board grants zone change to Aviation Mall to help it 'energize'

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall now has the zone change it needed to bring in apartments.
The next step is getting permission from the town Planning Board, which did not support the zone change. It preferred a PUD, a planned unit development in which the mall owners would have to know now exactly which new types of development would be added.
The Town Board unanimously decided to disregard the Planning Board’s recommendation and approve the zone change Monday. It will allow the mall greater flexibility in changing its enclosed shopping center, although only 30% of the space can be used for apartments.
The zone change allows the mall to diversify as well as add apartments. In addition to the typical retail stores, services and entertainment in the mall, the zone change allows live theater, indoor boat and auto sales, health care facilities, a veterinary clinic, a church, and 17 other types of development.
The Town Board held a virtual public hearing Monday night. In addition to taking comments in person, the board also accepted comments by letter, phone or Zoom video call.
No one spoke against the idea.
Supervisor John Strough said the mall could create a community for the proposed apartment tenants.
“It will help create a community feel,” he said. “It will be a walkable community for those who live there.”
The additional uses allowed in the zone change would also help the mall, he predicted. The Town Board went line by line through every possible use in the town code and allowed everything that could possibly be done in a mall or its parking lot.
It will “help the mall energize,” he said.
Among those who wrote in were real estate agents, who said would-be tenants are already interested.
Michael Bittel, the president/CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber had received “nothing but positive feedback” about the proposed changes.
Strough said the site would be perfect for tenants.
“Imagine yourself living in a community that offers you a beautiful apartment, and the movie theater, the open-mic coffee shop, several restaurants, a sports bar and shopping are a short walk away. Not to mention your visiting friends in the nearby hotel. All next to an interstate that connects you to Saratoga, Lake George and the Adirondacks,” he said.
Pyramid Management Group, which owns Aviation Mall, is going to hire a developer for the apartments. It has not yet submitted a sketch, but said the apartments would likely be behind the former Sears Auto Center, at the back of the mall.
There would be at least 150 units, mostly one and two-bedroom apartments.
They would be placed between Cole’s Woods and the mall. They would be connected to the mall via two short walking paths of about 100 feet each. Visitors entering the mall from the front would not be able to see the apartments, which would be behind the mall and not physically connected to it.
