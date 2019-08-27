QUEENSBURY — To have car chargers or not to have them, that is the question that the Queensbury Town Board must answer.
Supervisor John Strough, normally a passionate supporter of clean-energy initiatives, is not convinced that the town needs to add chargers at public parking lots.
The town applied for and won a grant to install up to five chargers, and the board is now discussing whether to accept the grant. Each charger can charge two cars at once. The grant requires that they be available to the public for the first four years, but the town can require users to pay for the electricity usage.
Strough’s main concern is that people might not use them at Town Hall and the senior center parking lot next door.
“I do not want EV (electric vehicle) stations that are sitting there doing nothing,” he said at Monday’s Town Board workshop meeting. “I don’t want to be in the very embarrassing situation of paying for all these EV stations and them not being used.”
He noted that motels and other businesses offer charging stations, and he predicted that will increase over time.
“The whole world is not depending on Queensbury,” he said.
He also worried that the charging stations would take up much-needed parking spots.
He urged the rest of the Town Board to walk the property and “see what parking spaces will be taken up.”
“Keep in mind, every EV station put up prohibits someone else from being there,” he said.
But Clean Energy Committee member Pema Reed came to the meeting to urge Strough to install the chargers.
She lives in an apartment complex in Queensbury. Her complex won’t let her plug in to any of the exterior outlets near the parking lot.
Those outlets would charge her car over the course of 10 hours. The speedier charging stations in parking lots can usually charge a car in a couple hours.
“Queensbury would be doing a great service” by installing charging stations, Reed told the board. “In Queensbury, there are innumerable apartment complexes. We’re not going to be able to plug in our cars.”
She’s found that many motel charging stations are reserved for customers only. So she drives to the few that are available to the public, often in far-flung places.
“You bring a book and you sit there, because there’s really nothing to do,” she said.
But near the senior center, she said, she could park and go to various activities.
“I think citizens of Queensbury would be very grateful,” she said.
The mall has charging stations — but only for Tesla cars. Having chargers for the other electric vehicles would be useful, she added.
“I think it’s a really good investment,” she said.
Apex Solar founder Brent McDevitt, who is also on the Clean Energy Committee, said the chargers would not sit empty.
“I think they’re going to jam,” he said. “Build it and they will come.”
Strough responded, “I’d rather grow into them.”
But right now, they’re free to install. Grants from National Grid and NYSERDA would pay for the chargers and the infrastructure needed to connect them to electricity.
The board has to make a decision soon, likely within the next 30 days, McDevitt said. If the board delays, National Grid will offer the grant to the next municipality in line.
If the town charges for its electricity costs, the only additional cost to the town would be a $593 fee each year for ChargePoint, a company that handles payments for charging stations and provides users with a map so they can find the closest charging station.
The town could charge any amount of money at each charger, although board member Catherine Atherden said she doesn’t want the town to make a profit on the service.
Other locations are charging 14 to 20 cents per kilowatt. A Chevrolet Bolt uses about 14 kilowatts to go 44 miles.
Did I read this right?? There is grant money for the chargers but the town doesn't want to install them anyway? Crazy! I pass at least 3-4 electric vehicles daily in town (that I notice). With the number of electric vehicles on the roads growing rapidly... the town should be asking how fast can we install these, not if we should.
"Clean energy Committee Member" blah blah blah.... Have they not seen the studies over and over again that electric vehicles actually have a larger eco footprint on the environment than gasoline cars... Where do you think the power comes form to power these big electric chargers??? WASTE OF TAXPAYER MONEY!!!!!!!!!!
