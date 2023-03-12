QUEENSBURY — The Best Buddies program at Queensbury Middle School received photos from a superhero photoshoot to promote inclusion on Thursday.

The photoshoot was held after school in October around Halloween by Queensbury High School senior Ella Pardy. Pardy, who is president of the high school’s Best Buddies program, said the photoshoot was a great experience.

The Best Buddies website explained that the program builds one-to-one friendships between people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The program offers social interactions while improving the quality of life and level of inclusion for a population that is often isolated and excluded.

“I love it. Being a part of Best Buddies has made me a better person. Freshman and sophomore year, I didn’t get to do as much because of COVID, and I was a much different person after I started to take part in all sorts of different clubs after school during my junior year,” Pardy said.

Teachers Amanda Breheny, Hayley Goodsell and Michelle Trimarchi are the advisors for the program in the middle school. Breheny said Best Buddies has started to gain more members as normalcy is restored following the pandemic.

Breheny started the program at QMS in 2011.

“We have about 30 students involved and the number of participants ebb and flow with sports seasons,” she said. “All of the photoshoot, editing, and poster making was done on (Pardy’s) own time. It was her giving back to the middle school Best Buddies and her community.”

Breheny said that she had a blast and enjoyed getting to see the reaction of students when the photos were taken. Soon, the posters will be hung throughout the halls of the middle school, giving another boost of inclusion to the students.

“Those posters, when they are in the hallway, will make our students feel good. We’re trying to change the environment and culture in our school. I think COVID had a big impact on that and we’re just trying to do better,” she said.

After the last school bell rang at 3 p.m. on Thursday, students flooded Classroom 118 at the middle school to first to check in with Breheny, then made their way to the library to receive their superhero posters.

Breheny said that the project was all Pardy’s doing. She expressed gratitude when speaking of Pardy and her passion for not only photography, but also making a positive impact for the younger students.

“She set up a professional photoshoot with lights and everything. She did a fantastic job and the kids had so much fun. It made them feel accepted by everybody,” she said.

Pardy worked on designing and editing the photos for months. She explained that she became the high school’s Best Buddies president when the election for the seat was uncontested.

When asked if she would continue being a part of Best Buddies in college, she said she made sure that the five schools she applied to had the program so she continue making a difference.

“I think it’s something that everybody should be a part of because it’s able to change a person’s perspective. They have Best Buddies all the way though college and I’ll be continuing when I get there,” she said. “My little brother is in sixth grade and didn’t do it this year. I’m hoping he’ll join next year.”

Another middle school Best Buddies helper is Chesyca Darrah. Darrah created a nonprofit called Chesyca’s Vision two years go. The nonprofit raises money to help pay fees for students who wouldn’t be able to participate in sports and curricular activities such as band.

Darrah is also president of the middle school Best Buddies and close friends with Pardy.

“Our parents have known each other for a really long time and Ella is like an older sister to me,” she said. “I’ve been giving back for a long time and I love it.”