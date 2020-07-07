Queensbury begins replacing pipe from February sewer break

QUEENSBURY — The first section of a sewer main that broke catastrophically in February is being replaced.

It will cost $470,000 to replace just 1,300 feet of pipe.

It is only the beginning of the project, which will likely take years because of the expense.

The town needs to replace 10,000 feet of pipe. But the first section runs through swampy ground behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road. There, acidic and high ground water ate through the pipe. When it was dug up during a sewer leak, Director of Wastewater Chris Harrington discovered the pipe was so deteriorated that he could break it apart with one blow from a hammer.

The replacement this year of 1,300 feet of pipe will be bonded because the sewer districts don’t have enough savings to cover the full cost. Still, the low bid was $66,000 less than town officials expected.

Three companies bid on the work, each more than $100,000 apart in price. The low bidder was Edward and Thomas O’Connor Inc. of Glens Falls.

In February, the town spent $112,000 to fix the pipe after a sewer break. Town officials had known the cast iron pipe needed to be replaced since 2012, when a grant application was denied. But the break focused Town Board attention on the matter.