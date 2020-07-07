Queensbury begins replacing pipe from February sewer break

QUEENSBURY — The first section of a sewer main that broke catastrophically in February is being replaced.
It will cost $470,000 to replace just 1,300 feet of pipe.
It is only the beginning of the project, which will likely take years because of the expense.
The town needs to replace 10,000 feet of pipe. But the first section runs through swampy ground behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road. There, acidic and high ground water ate through the pipe. When it was dug up during a sewer leak, Director of Wastewater Chris Harrington discovered the pipe was so deteriorated that he could break it apart with one blow from a hammer.
The replacement this year of 1,300 feet of pipe will be bonded because the sewer districts don’t have enough savings to cover the full cost. Still, the low bid was $66,000 less than town officials expected.
Three companies bid on the work, each more than $100,000 apart in price. The low bidder was Edward and Thomas O’Connor Inc. of Glens Falls.
In February, the town spent $112,000 to fix the pipe after a sewer break. Town officials had known the cast iron pipe needed to be replaced since 2012, when a grant application was denied. But the break focused Town Board attention on the matter.
It was a break for the record books. Workers had to tromp through woods and swamp to find the break during freezing weather. Then they had to dig 8 feet down to get to the pipe, as a snowstorm rolled in.
Workers toiled for seven days straight, working until 11 p.m. daily, until the break was contained. Contractors had to be called in to help build a pond to hold the sewage at one point, as workers struggled to get a bypass pipe to function on uneven ground in the woods. The pipe is a crucial main that goes straight to the wastewater treatment plant, so it could not be turned off or easily redirected.
Workers stuck it out in weather well below freezing, on ice and in snow, to first build the bypass and then drain the pond so that contractors could dig up the pipe and replace the broken piece. By the end of that battle, they had named the break “the beast.” They power-washed the broken section, spray-painted its name on it, and hauled it to Town Hall to show the Town Board.
