Queensbury Auto Mall seeks to build new facility

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Auto Mall is looking to move to a brand-new building near the Quaker Street Walmart.

The independent car dealership has filed an application with the town to construct a 6,260-square-foot sales and service building on a 1.58 acre site at 44 East Quaker Road next to Sportline Power Products.

There would be 99 parking spaces and extensive landscaping, as well as upgrades to drainage and installation of lighting that does not spill off the property, according to the application.

Queensbury Auto Mall owner Matt Emberlein said the business has been at its current location at 635 Upper Glen St. for 20 years.

“The building has been deteriorating. I’ve had that property for some time. We decided to move forward with a new building,” he said.

The community has been supportive of the business, Emberlein said, and a new building and service department will be a good way to give back.

The project is in the preliminary stages. The Planning Board will review some concepts at its November meeting. He did not have a cost estimate of the construction.

He said he hopes to complete the project by the middle of next year, pending town approvals and COVID supply chain issues.