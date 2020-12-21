Queensbury asks for hydrant help

QUEENSBURY — Due to the nearly 3 feet of snow the region received Thursday, the town of Queensbury Water Department is asking that residents dig out any hydrants near their property.

"The property owner’s assistance in clearing out that hydrant would be greatly appreciated," Water Superintendent Chris Harrington said in a news release.

The Water Department has more than 1,100 hydrants to clear.

"Your help would go a long way in ensuring a quick and effective response by the town’s volunteer fire department during a fire emergency," Harrington said.

