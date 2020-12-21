 Skip to main content
Queensbury asks for hydrant help
Queensbury asks for hydrant help

Fire hydrant

Firefighters have had to dig out hydrants before they could get water on house fires after storms. The town of Queensbury is asking homeowners to help out by digging out the hydrants near their homes.

 Kathleen Moore,

QUEENSBURY — Due to the nearly 3 feet of snow the region received Thursday, the town of Queensbury Water Department is asking that residents dig out any hydrants near their property.

"The property owner’s assistance in clearing out that hydrant would be greatly appreciated," Water Superintendent Chris Harrington said in a news release.

The Water Department has more than 1,100 hydrants to clear.

"Your help would go a long way in ensuring a quick and effective response by the town’s volunteer fire department during a fire emergency," Harrington said.

