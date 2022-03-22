Queensbury approves EMS budget increases with two rescue squads

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board voted in favor of increasing two of the three annual budgets for emergency medical services in the town by over 20%, on Monday.

Shane Irwin, captain of the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, spoke to the board on behalf of his crew.

"We just want to thank the board for their support. Our community is exploding with growth and this will help us continue to provide quality care to the residents," Irwin said.

The additional funding will allow Bay Ridge to hire more paid employees, with a 28% increase in annual funds, and a one-time $10,000 payment this year to replace the floor inside their building.

The new contract will only cover April 1 to Dec. 31. The nine-month budget approved for Bay Ridge was $575,710.

Not only will the number of paid EMTs increase, but also the rate of pay offered.

Town Supervisor John Strough said the town's EMS squads are in "a time of crisis."

He spoke about the dedication of the EMS department directors.

"We are very lucky to have some great community leaders in charge of our squads. They are volunteers, they don't get paid and they put in a lot of time and go through a lot of training. They do a lot of work," Strough said. "These people develop a unique skill set that can be taken anywhere, but we want them to keep it here."

The number of volunteer EMTs declines each year, Strough said.

"More and more, paid service is the way we have to go to provide the quality of service Queensbury residents deserve," he said.

The West Glens Falls Emergency Services budget was also increased on Monday night. The squad has added an additional paid squad to staff the station for a 10-hour shift during the busiest time of the day to help decrease the number of missed or mutual aid calls.

The town's busiest squad will receive a total of $976,494 to cover costs from April 1 to Dec. 31. The new proposed annual budget would be $1,035,535.

Volunteer EMT Dan Silvey thanked the board for making this possible for the squad.

Strough thanked the three EMS squads that service the town: West Glens Falls Emergency Services, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and North Queensbury EMS. Each director worked with the town to address the specific needs of their squad.

The board, earlier this month, had come to agreeable terms with both West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge but was still working with North Queensbury.

The three EMS captains have also agreed to sit down with the board in the fall to revisit these changes and gauge the effectiveness of the additional paid employees.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

