Queensbury approves $67.56 million school budget with nearly 3 percent tax levy increase

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education has approved a $67.56 million status-quo budget that stays below the tax cap.
The budget would increase spending by just over $2 million. The tax levy would increase by $1.049 million, or 2.98%, to $36.26 million.
Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business, said there are not major changes in the proposed budget.
“The majority of the costs are related to change in benefits for instructional staff,” he said at the meeting, which was held using the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Total benefit costs, including health insurance and retirement expenses, are set to increase by nearly $1.33 million to $16.94 million. Health insurance costs alone are increasing by $572,000 to $10.5 million.
Whittemore said the district participates in the BOCES health insurance consortium and has a stabilization fund to try to smooth out the increases, but it is still growing at 5% to 7% in the coming years.
State aid is funding 36% of the budget. Queensbury is set to receive $24.4 million in state aid — about $600,000 less than the current year.
Whittemore said the district was originally going to get about $25.2 million in state aid under the governor’s proposal. Typically, the Legislature increases that amount. However, with the drop in revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state kept aid roughly flat.
“We’ve had this $800,000 swing in the other direction,” he said.
In addition, the state has built in provisions that gives the state budget ability to withhold aid, he added.
The district is budgeting to use $5.8 million in fund balance. Whittemore said the district does not anticipate it will use that much. The fund balance builds up through careful budgeting — for example budgeting $100 per every $95 of actual expenses.
The district budgeted to use $4.25 million in fund balance in 2019-2020, but it did not end up using it.
Whittemore said he believes the district will have to use it this year.
“We are anticipating using fund balance in the neighborhood of a million to a million and a half (dollars),” he said.
“That’s why we have fund balance, for times like these,” he added.
However, Whittemore said it is not good to use fund balance for the long term.
Whittemore said the district is in a strong fiscal position to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.
Queensbury received a fiscal stress rating of 6.7 on the New York State Comptroller’s ranking system in 2019 and that is down from 13.3 in 2018. Anything 25 and under is considered no stress.
The state has moved the budget vote from May 19 to June but the date has not been scheduled. In addition to the spending plan, Queensbury residents will vote on two ballot propositions.
One is to purchase four 72-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $533,000.
The second proposition is a nearly $15 million capital project, which includes fixing leaky roofs and boilers and other maintenance projects. School officials have said that there would be no new tax impact as a result of this project because this new bonding would replace debt that is coming off the books.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
