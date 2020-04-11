Queensbury approves $67.56 million school budget with nearly 3 percent tax levy increase

“We’ve had this $800,000 swing in the other direction,” he said.

In addition, the state has built in provisions that gives the state budget ability to withhold aid, he added.

The district is budgeting to use $5.8 million in fund balance. Whittemore said the district does not anticipate it will use that much. The fund balance builds up through careful budgeting — for example budgeting $100 per every $95 of actual expenses.

The district budgeted to use $4.25 million in fund balance in 2019-2020, but it did not end up using it.

Whittemore said he believes the district will have to use it this year.

“We are anticipating using fund balance in the neighborhood of a million to a million and a half (dollars),” he said.

“That’s why we have fund balance, for times like these,” he added.

However, Whittemore said it is not good to use fund balance for the long term.

Whittemore said the district is in a strong fiscal position to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.