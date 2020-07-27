Queensbury announces proposed plan for school reopening

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District is planning to have in-person school every day for K-6 students, if schools are allowed to reopen this fall.
Older students will attend every other day, but follow their school schedule on their days at home by watching livestreamed classes.
Masks and social distancing would be required in school.
Parents can opt out by Aug. 7 and sign their child up for 100% distance learning instead, if they fill out a form on the school website.
All of that hinges upon the governor allowing schools to reopen. Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to announce that decision in the first week of August.
In a livestreamed school board workshop meeting, principals went through the building-by-building plans.
Everything but student desks and chairs are being removed from classrooms this summer to make room for socially-distanced learning. At the elementary school, students might also use the cafeteria and gymnasium for classrooms.
It’s not clear how many students will actually attend in-person school. There are 3,150 students and 1,753 parents or guardians responded to a survey asking them about the fall. Of those responses, 46% said they would be comfortable sending their children to school.
Every 10 weeks, parents can change their decision.
District officials also called almost every family to ask about bus usage, and 40% said they wouldn’t use bus transportation this fall. That helped the district figure out how to get everyone else to school without filling buses. Students will be seated one per bench, with mandatory masks.
In school, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will generally stay in their designated classroom, with their cohort. Art and music teachers, as well as librarians, will come to the classrooms for their programs, and will run events outdoors when possible. Physical education will be in the gym, physically distanced, or outside.
“We will have opportunities for movement throughout the day — including outdoors,” said elementary school principal Jessica Rossetti.
In sixth grade, students will continue their normal block schedule.
In grades seven through 12, students will be divided in half alphabetically. Each class will be livestreamed to half the students every day. Attendance will be taken.
“We will be expecting students to follow their schedule on a daily basis,” high school principal Damian Switzer said.
The idea is that students will be able to stay motivated and focused better if they stay on their regular schedule, school officials said.
“We are really excited to be welcoming students back,” Switzer added. “We want to do it in such a way that families feel comfortable sending their students back to us.”
The schools will still do lockdown and fire drills, “and we will be maintaining social distancing as best we can” during those drills, he said.
Special education students began in-person education Monday at the elementary school, with 31 students in six classes. Three other students are using distance learning.
Teachers will wear a face shield with their face mask when they need to physically interact with a student.
The schools are already running MERV 11 air filters — just short of the MERV 13 that malls were required to install. Air filters have been replaced, and upgraded when possible.
Water fountains are also being replaced with touchless systems to fill water bottles.
School board members said they were pleased by the plans, and that they hoped more families would feel comfortable sending their children to school now that they can see the details planned to keep everyone safe.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
