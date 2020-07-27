Queensbury announces proposed plan for school reopening

Every 10 weeks, parents can change their decision.

District officials also called almost every family to ask about bus usage, and 40% said they wouldn’t use bus transportation this fall. That helped the district figure out how to get everyone else to school without filling buses. Students will be seated one per bench, with mandatory masks.

In school, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will generally stay in their designated classroom, with their cohort. Art and music teachers, as well as librarians, will come to the classrooms for their programs, and will run events outdoors when possible. Physical education will be in the gym, physically distanced, or outside.

“We will have opportunities for movement throughout the day — including outdoors,” said elementary school principal Jessica Rossetti.

In sixth grade, students will continue their normal block schedule.

In grades seven through 12, students will be divided in half alphabetically. Each class will be livestreamed to half the students every day. Attendance will be taken.

“We will be expecting students to follow their schedule on a daily basis,” high school principal Damian Switzer said.