Queensbury adopts short-term rental law

The law does not require short-term rental owners to pay for a permit.

Supervisor John Strough said the law will be too light for some, too heavy for others. He called them “common sense” rules.

“We wanted to have something that gave us some kind of a handle on short-term rentals because not everybody is nice,” Strough said. “It’d be nice if everybody was nice, but that’s not the case.”

He said neighbors of short-term rentals have a right to enjoy their property without disruption, foul language, garbage, rudeness and other inappropriate activities.

“We designed this so that it’s pretty much self-regulated,” Strough said.

Most of the residents who spoke Monday night were in favor of the law.

A letter written by Peg Markert, a Cleverdale homeowner who has rented out her home for 15 years, said it was a terrible time to change the rules. She asked the board to table the issue.