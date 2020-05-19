Queensbury adopts short-term rental law

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board adopted a law regulating short-term rentals Monday night after a public hearing that drew comments from several residents through written word, in person, on the phone and via Zoom.
The board has been working on a new law since August 2018, when renters at a Lake Sunnyside property held all-night parties with loud, inappropriate behavior outside the house.
The board members, who met in person but sat 6 feet apart, unanimously passed the law Monday night that will require a functioning smoke detector in every bedroom, inspected fire extinguisher in the kitchen and unobstructed exterior doors.
The number of vehicles allowed to park overnight will be 1.5 per bedroom, and overnight parking on the street will not be allowed.
Short-term rental owners must establish written rules and regulations to ensure public health, safety and general welfare by promoting a clean, wholesome and attractive environment for the owner’s property, adjacent property owners and the neighborhood.
Quiet hours will be between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. The maximum occupancy will be two people per bedroom, plus two.
Neighbors must be provided with a contact person’s name, address and telephone number, and that contact person must be able to respond within an hour of receiving the complaint. Any person who violates the law can be fined up to $950 per offense.
The law does not require short-term rental owners to pay for a permit.
Supervisor John Strough said the law will be too light for some, too heavy for others. He called them “common sense” rules.
“We wanted to have something that gave us some kind of a handle on short-term rentals because not everybody is nice,” Strough said. “It’d be nice if everybody was nice, but that’s not the case.”
He said neighbors of short-term rentals have a right to enjoy their property without disruption, foul language, garbage, rudeness and other inappropriate activities.
“We designed this so that it’s pretty much self-regulated,” Strough said.
Most of the residents who spoke Monday night were in favor of the law.
A letter written by Peg Markert, a Cleverdale homeowner who has rented out her home for 15 years, said it was a terrible time to change the rules. She asked the board to table the issue.
Jennifer Dobkowski, who spoke to the board from behind a face mask, said she lives next to a short-term rental on a dead-end street near West Mountain. She said she has trouble with speeding cars, vehicles blocking the entrance to her home, loud music and voices, guests vomiting off the deck and guests having sex outside.
One renter gave her 6- and 11-year-old children the finger. She said she doesn’t feel safe letting her young kids play on their swingset with a constant rotation of strangers next door.
“There are rude people, unfortunately,” she said.
George Pensel, who called into the meeting by phone, said these rules should apply to all property owners in the town, not just short-term rental owners.
“If you’re going to write rules, write them for everybody,” Pensel said.
The town law takes effect as soon as it is filed with the secretary of state, which should happen in a matter of days, said Town Attorney Mark Schachner.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
