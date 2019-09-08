QUEENSBURY — A Queens man was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing drugs and counterfeit money.
Troopers stopped Kefim Baptiste, 37, at about 3:15 a.m. near the Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway just before Exit 18 in Queensbury. Baptiste was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit $100 bills, according to a news release from New York State Police.
Baptiste was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.