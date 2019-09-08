{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — A Queens man was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing drugs and counterfeit money.

Troopers stopped Kefim Baptiste, 37, at about 3:15 a.m. near the Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway just before Exit 18 in Queensbury. Baptiste was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit $100 bills, according to a news release from New York State Police.

Baptiste was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Jail.

