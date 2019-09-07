{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — Following a traffic stop on the Northway, a Queens man is facing criminal charges, State Police said Saturday.

Police found Kefim Baptiste, of Jamaica, Queens, to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit $100 bills, according to a news release.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a forged instrument. 

Baptiste was arraigned at the Warren County Central Arraignment and remanded to the Warren County Jail. 

