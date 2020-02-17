Queen Charlotte to be recognized with portrait in namesake town of Queensbury

“There will be no Heaven for me if Octavius is not there,” George is reported to have said.

In 1788, George began to decline from a recurrent illness that made him psychotic. Strangely, the illness would hit him hard and he would need months to recover, but then he would be fine for years. Charlotte blamed the illness on his grief — including the loss of an adult daughter — but medical professionals today theorize that he had a rare genetic disease called porphyria, or possibly bipolar disorder.

It would cause him to rant or speak gibberish for hours, sometimes days on end without a pause. He would also write complex sentences with over 400 words and would use advanced vocabulary well beyond his normal, according to medical reports from the time.

In 1804 and 1810 the illness struck again, and he never fully recovered the final time. He spent the last eight years of his life permanently insane. He was not even able to understand when he was told his wife had died in 1818. He died blind, deaf and unable to walk in 1820.

Charlotte was reportedly deeply distressed by his illness. She asked to be given her own bedroom and refused to see him alone during his insanity. Reports from the time say that she became depressed and would not even go to the concerts she had loved to attend with him.

