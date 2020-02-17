Queen Charlotte to be recognized with portrait in namesake town of Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Queen Charlotte, whose husband presided over the Revolutionary War, is getting recognized in Queensbury.
The town is named after her, Supervisor John Strough said.
So he plans to hang a portrait of her in Town Hall.
The print of a painting has been picked out, but has not yet arrived.
It will be a fitting memorial to the town’s namesake, he said.
But the decision led to some ribbing from Town Board members.
“I think we should change the name (of the town) because, you know, we fought those guys,” joked board member Harrison Freer.
Board member Tony Metivier noted that the town has not gone overboard in an attempt to remember the queen.
“I don’t even think we have a road named Charlotte,” he said.
The town isn’t the only place in the region that is named after British royalty.
Lake George is named after King George II. Charlotte married his son, King George III.
The Queensbury Hotel is also named after Charlotte.
She had, in some ways, a storybook romance that turned into disaster at the end of her life.
Charlotte married King George III in 1761, when she was 17 years old. The ceremony was held less than six hours after she met him at the end of an arduous three-week journey from what is now Germany. At the time, she spoke no English. She gave birth to her first son less than a year later.
Queensbury was founded around the time that son was born, in 1762.
You have free articles remaining.
According to historians, George never took a mistress and the couple enjoyed a genuinely happy marriage — until a series of disasters struck.
But first they were blessed with 22 good years.
In a letter to her younger brother in 1773, she wrote, “This is the life I have made and I would do it again with great pleasure.”
They had 15 children, all but two of whom survived to adulthood. They included two British kings, George IV and William IV, and Prince Edward, the father of Queen Victoria.
Being pregnant 15 times is exactly as hard as it sounds.
“I don't think a prisoner could wish more ardently for his liberty than I wish to be rid of my burden and see the end of my campaign. I would be happy if I knew this was the last time," she wrote in 1780 about her pregnancy with her 14th child, Prince Alfred.
Perhaps because of that burden, Charlotte founded orphanages and provided funding for the General Lying-in Hospital for pregnant women. It is now called Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital.
But the couple loved their children and reportedly played with them daily and “always” had them around.
The couple were also music connoisseurs. They admired Handel, Bach and Mozart, and Charlotte even got to sing an aria while Mozart accompanied her when he visited on a tour at age 8.
Later he dedicated to her six sonatas that he composed, known as Mozart's Opus 3.
In 1782, the family’s good luck came to an end. Charlotte’s youngest son died after he was inoculated with the live smallpox virus. At the time, smallpox had a death rate of 20% to 40%, while the live vaccine had a death rate of 3%. It was a required vaccination in England.
Her youngest son Alfred was considered to be sickly, and was not quite 2 when he got the vaccine. While his death shocked the family, it did not deter them from giving the vaccine to Octavius at age 4 in 1783. He was George’s favorite son, and when he also died of smallpox from the vaccine, the family grieved tremendously.
“There will be no Heaven for me if Octavius is not there,” George is reported to have said.
In 1788, George began to decline from a recurrent illness that made him psychotic. Strangely, the illness would hit him hard and he would need months to recover, but then he would be fine for years. Charlotte blamed the illness on his grief — including the loss of an adult daughter — but medical professionals today theorize that he had a rare genetic disease called porphyria, or possibly bipolar disorder.
It would cause him to rant or speak gibberish for hours, sometimes days on end without a pause. He would also write complex sentences with over 400 words and would use advanced vocabulary well beyond his normal, according to medical reports from the time.
In 1804 and 1810 the illness struck again, and he never fully recovered the final time. He spent the last eight years of his life permanently insane. He was not even able to understand when he was told his wife had died in 1818. He died blind, deaf and unable to walk in 1820.
Charlotte was reportedly deeply distressed by his illness. She asked to be given her own bedroom and refused to see him alone during his insanity. Reports from the time say that she became depressed and would not even go to the concerts she had loved to attend with him.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.