Quarantining children is not easy to do, as some parents find out

“We ask that families work with the facilities they have,” said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “It takes a community to control a pandemic. We understand this is not pleasant, but we have had very good cooperation. We will get through this together.”

The goal is to have the child sleeping in a room where no one else is sleeping, which can be hard for a child not used to sleeping alone.

During the day, if the child can’t isolate themselves in a room alone, everyone in the household should wear masks when they are in common rooms together. The child should also maintain social distance at all times.

The child should also eat alone, if possible. If not, the child should sit at least 6 feet away.

Health Services focuses particularly on bathrooms. If the household has two bathrooms, one should be assigned to the quarantined child for their use and no one else should go in.

But in many cases, that’s not possible. Health Services recommends frequently disinfecting all the surfaces, using hand sanitizer, and making sure the child does not use any towels that are used by other members of the household.

There’s also the problem of supervision.