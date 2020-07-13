You are the owner of this article.
Quarantines will be enforced at airports

As virus rages in US, New York guards against another rise

In this June 25, 2020, file photo, arriving travelers walk by a COVID-19 travel advisory sign in the baggage claim area of Terminal B at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. To prevent another surge, travelers must now fill out a form telling Public Health where they will spend their 14-day quarantine after arrival, so that each county's health services can enforce the quarantines.

 Kathy Willens

Travelers flying into Albany International Airport – and every other airport in the state – will now have to report their whereabouts so that local officials can enforce quarantines.

Travelers from 19 states must quarantine for 14 day upon arrive in New York State. That means staying in their hotel room – not using the hotel pool, not picking up groceries, and not visiting anyone. If they are staying in someone’s house, they must stay there.

But local cases of coronavirus have been spread by people who traveled to Florida and Atlanta. Clearly, some people are not voluntarily quarantining.

So Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that every airport will have officials enforcing new rules. All travelers must fill out a form stating where they will spend the next 14 days.

“We know there are instances of noncompliance,” he said at Monday’s press conference. “We are not a hermetically sealed bubble. It came in through the airports, it will come in through the airports once again.”

The form will be handed out before travelers deplane, and officials will collect them as travelers leave the airport.

“If you leave the airport without providing your information, you will receive a summons with a $2,000 fine,” Cuomo said. “It will be enforced at every airport in the state of New York.”

He added that he wished people had quarantined voluntarily.

“None of this is pleasant,” he said.

The states from which travelers must quarantine are:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

