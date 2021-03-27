Quarantines top 300 in Warren County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Warren County has seen a nearly 40% increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in just over a week, Warren County Health Services announced on Saturday.
The county reported 12 new cases, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 136 — a 36% increase from March 14, according to Health Services.
The new cases were all related to community spread.
Infections have been on the rise locally in recent weeks, prompting health officials to remind residents to take safety precautions against the virus, as the number patients in intensive care units slowly creeps up.
Health Services also reported 304 county residents were under mandatory quarantine, marking the first time the number has topped 300 since Feb. 17.
Five people in the county were hospitalized, an increase of one from Friday. All five patients are said to be moderately ill.
County health officials are reminding residents to exercise caution and avoid large gatherings, which have been linked to a number of new cases in recent weeks. Workplace exposures have also been a problem, Health Services said.
Vaccine update
Warren County is still waiting to learn how many doses it will receive next week before scheduling any vaccination clinics.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, is now available at the state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall. To make an appointment, visit: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-697-4829.
A second-dose clinic will take place at SUNY Adirondack on Sunday. Due to inclement weather, those with an appointment are asked to bring an umbrella and wear appropriate clothing to wait outside.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 2,979 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 17 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,803 total recoveries. A total of 136 people are ill, including five that are hospitalized with a moderate illness, an increase of one since Friday.
- Washington County did not report as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 270 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.2%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which kept the weekly average at 2.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate 3.5%, which increased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which kept the weekly average at 3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Statewide, 8,201 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.15%. A total of 4,578 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and 76 people died.
