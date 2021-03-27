Quarantines top 300 in Warren County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Warren County has seen a nearly 40% increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in just over a week, Warren County Health Services announced on Saturday.

The county reported 12 new cases, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 136 — a 36% increase from March 14, according to Health Services.

The new cases were all related to community spread.

Infections have been on the rise locally in recent weeks, prompting health officials to remind residents to take safety precautions against the virus, as the number patients in intensive care units slowly creeps up.

Health Services also reported 304 county residents were under mandatory quarantine, marking the first time the number has topped 300 since Feb. 17.

Five people in the county were hospitalized, an increase of one from Friday. All five patients are said to be moderately ill.

County health officials are reminding residents to exercise caution and avoid large gatherings, which have been linked to a number of new cases in recent weeks. Workplace exposures have also been a problem, Health Services said.