Quarantined Washington County resident tests positive

A resident who was quarantined in Washington County after returning from a trip overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“They came on the radar because they had traveled extensively. Then they were quarantined,” said county attorney Roger Wickes. “They developed symptoms so we had them tested.”
The person was tested yesterday, and the positive result came back this morning.
Although the person was quarantined, Wickes did not know how long that quarantine had been in place and whether the person had gone places in the region before being quarantined. Public Health is interviewing the person now to find out.
“Then you start tracing contacts — where’d you go, when did you go there? That’s how you play the game. You try to find patient zero and track your way back,” Wickes said.
He added that the quarantine, even if it started recently, was better than having the person innocently wandering around and infecting people until testing positive.
“It’s like mixing. The more mixing you do, the more chance you have to get it and give it,” he said. “That’s why the governor wants everyone to stay home.”
The Washington County Municipal Center is closing at 4 p.m., with only essential personnel allowed in after that.
But many services will still be operating, in a different form.
“SNAP may be running in a tent outside the building,” Wickes said. “A lot of people are getting laid off their jobs and need food stamps. We understand that. We’ll have the food pantry going. It may be a different location.”
Probation officers will still be making visits, he added.
Almost all of the travelers quarantined as a precaution in the region have finished out their 14-day seclusion without developing symptoms. All of them were quarantined after coming back from locations were the virus was spreading rapidly, such as China or Italy.
It is believed that people are contagious before they show symptoms. And the first symptoms are often so mild — a fever over 100F and a cough — that people generally ignore them. Until now, for example, few would call in sick to work for a slight cough.
There are currently 33 people in quarantine in Washington County. They are people who had contact with someone who tested positive or traveled from a hotspot overseas. Public Health is in contact with them twice a day, and they check their temperature daily as one of the methods of determining their health.
