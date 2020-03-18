Quarantined Washington County resident tests positive

But many services will still be operating, in a different form.

“SNAP may be running in a tent outside the building,” Wickes said. “A lot of people are getting laid off their jobs and need food stamps. We understand that. We’ll have the food pantry going. It may be a different location.”

Probation officers will still be making visits, he added.

Almost all of the travelers quarantined as a precaution in the region have finished out their 14-day seclusion without developing symptoms. All of them were quarantined after coming back from locations were the virus was spreading rapidly, such as China or Italy.

It is believed that people are contagious before they show symptoms. And the first symptoms are often so mild — a fever over 100F and a cough — that people generally ignore them. Until now, for example, few would call in sick to work for a slight cough.

There are currently 33 people in quarantine in Washington County. They are people who had contact with someone who tested positive or traveled from a hotspot overseas. Public Health is in contact with them twice a day, and they check their temperature daily as one of the methods of determining their health.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 13 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.