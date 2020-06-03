Quarantined Warren County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Isolation protocols paid off for Warren County on Wednesday, when a person who was quarantined due to coronavirus symptoms tested positive for the virus.
The early quarantine greatly reduces the change that the person could have spread the virus through the community.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported one person had tested positive, for a total of 244 confirmed cases, and two more people have recovered. So far, 227 people have recovered, including 26 people who were never tested and are not counted in the confirmed cases statistic. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition.
- Washington County reported no change in cases, for a total of 206 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Two more people recovered, for a total of 182 recoveries. Eleven people are sick and no one is hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths.
- Saratoga County reported 11 more people tested positive, for a total of 495 confirmed cases. Six people are hospitalized and 46 people are sick, while 434 people have recovered. In total, 16 people have died since the outbreak began
- Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 53 cases since the outbreak began. Currently, only one person is still sick and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported two.
Statewide, hospitalizations continue to fall. Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not announce the total hospitalizations, which had fallen to 3,121 on Monday, but said the number of new hospitalizations Tuesday was about 140.
“We have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference.
On Tuesday, 49 people died of coronavirus, including 12 nursing home residents.
“We’ve overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime,” Cuomo said. “We have to stay smart to make sure we can control the beast.”
