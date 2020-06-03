Quarantined Warren County resident tests positive for COVID-19

“We have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference.

On Tuesday, 49 people died of coronavirus, including 12 nursing home residents.

“We’ve overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime,” Cuomo said. “We have to stay smart to make sure we can control the beast.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.