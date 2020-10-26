 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quarantined Glens Falls Middle School person tests positive
0 comments

Quarantined Glens Falls Middle School person tests positive

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
{{featured_button_text}}
Big Cross Street School

A person at Big Cross Street School has tested positive for coronavirus, but stayed home after being exposed to a household member and appears to have not put anyone at the school at risk. The same household now has another person who tested positive.

 Post-Star file photo

Another person at Glens Falls schools has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials reported Monday. But the person was in quarantine and has not infected students and staff.

The case is "directly related" to the case at Big Cross Street elementary school last week, school officials said in a message to the community. The person, who is usually in the middle school, has not been in school since Tuesday, Oct. 20.

This person and the student at Big Cross Street both had contact with a person in their household who tested positive for the virus last week, and stayed home since then. Since they stayed home, they could not spread the virus to others at school and no one there needs to be quarantined, Warren County Health Services said.

Glens Falls Hospital

Two employees at Glens Falls Hospital tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, but neither caught the virus at work.

Both cases were traced back to two separate and unrelated gatherings in the community.

The employees do not live in Warren County. The hospital communicated with the counties involved, assisting to locate those who had close contact with the employees, and everyone who is at risk of catching the virus from those employees has been contacted.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News