SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Friends Meeting will host a Coffee and Canvas at 6 p.m. Saturday at 27 Saratoga Ave.
The all-inclusive event will have instructions, materials and refreshments for $25 for adults and $15 for children.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RSVP to Shannon at 518-683-6786.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.