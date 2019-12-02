{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Friends Meeting will host a Coffee and Canvas at 6 p.m. Saturday at 27 Saratoga Ave.

The all-inclusive event will have instructions, materials and refreshments for $25 for adults and $15 for children.

RSVP to Shannon at 518-683-6786.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments