UPDATED 7:30 a.m.

State Route 254 (Aviation/Quaker roads) at the intersection of U.S. Route 9/Glen Road in Queensbury is completely closed and likely will be for the rest of the day, Queensbury Water Superintendent Chris Harrington tells The Post-Star this morning.

A water main break that left a 20-foot-wide, eight-foot-deep sinkhole at the intersection is the cause of the problem. Harrington said the break affected water supply mainly to the Northgate Shopping Center at the intersection. There is no boil water alert at this time.

Traffic approaching the intersection east on Aviation Road from the Interstate-87 Northway Exit 19 is being forced to turn around. The location is in front of the Burger King at 620 Aviation Road.

Traffic travelling west on Quaker Road at Glen Road is forced to turn north or south onto U.S. Route 9 (Glen/Lake George roads). Travel north and south on Route 9 is open but slowed.

Original post:

An early morning watermain break in Queensbury at the intersection of U.S. Route 9, Glen Road/Lake George Road, and State Route 254, Quaker Road, has shut down much travel through that intersection, the Warren County Sheriff's Office is reporting this morning. Travel will be very difficult, if passable at all, the sheriff's office says. Avoid if possible. We will have updates.