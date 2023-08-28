From a press release: Those who travel Quaker Road should expect overnight lane closures and increased construction activity beginning Sunday, August 27 in a section of road between the intersections with Route 9 (Upper Glen Street) and Dix Avenue, running through the night of Thursday, August 31.

Contractors will be milling and resurfacing pavement in this section of road in preparation for re-paving between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Detours will be established as needed, and those planning to travel in this area should seek alternate routes during these time periods.

This work is part of a rehabilitation of 3.96 miles of Quaker Road that began in June and is expected to wrap up by October 1, 2023.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Warren County Department of Public Works thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation.

