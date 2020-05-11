Q-Club is canceled this summer due to pandemic

The department usually has its entire summer schedule set by the end of February and brochures printed by the end of April.

“It was a hard decision. It’s one of the flagships of our summer program,” Lovering said. “We just felt like we were going to run out of time to put together the best program that we could. When you have such uncertainty, you have to kind of weigh what’s best for the program, what’s best for the kids, what’s best for the parents.”

Keller said she wasn’t surprised by the announcement Friday.

“I understand why and was honestly expecting it,” she said. “But my kids were definitely disappointed nonetheless. After it was announced that we wouldn’t be going back to school, they were hoping for that little bit of normalcy for the summer.”

Q-Club is run by a staff of more than 25 counselors. Those counselors will be offered other jobs through Parks and Rec this summer.

Q-Club isn’t the only summer program affected by the pandemic, Lovering said.

The department has been evaluating and determining which programs can be offered safely, particularly regarding pool use at Gurney Lane, which may be able to open at a much reduced capacity.