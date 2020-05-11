Q-Club is canceled this summer due to pandemic

QUEENSBURY — This summer would have been Colin Keller’s last year of Q-Club.
The summer recreation program caters to kids ages 5-12, and Colin was looking forward to his graduation year.
His mother, Andrea Keller, was looking forward to keeping her super busy kiddos active this summer.
“They really enjoy the field trips, especially Gurney Lane,” said Keller. “And Colin's favorite activity of the summer is Night Watch, where they go to Gurney in the evening to swim, barbecue and have a campfire.”
But the Queensbury Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday that Q-Club has been canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was born out of uncertainty, said Steve Lovering, the director of Parks and Recreation.
“You need the right facilities, you need lead time and a lot of those things were not available to us,” Lovering said.
Anyone who has already registered will receive a refund.
About 400 kids register for the program annually, and more than 250 kids per day participate in the summer program, a state certified day camp. The program, which runs from July 1 through Aug. 23, offers arts and crafts, soccer, tag games and field trips.
With no sure answers from the state on whether summer camps were going to be allowed, the department was running out of time to make proper decisions on programming, staff and facilities and how to mitigate the health issues related to COVID-19.
The department usually has its entire summer schedule set by the end of February and brochures printed by the end of April.
“It was a hard decision. It’s one of the flagships of our summer program,” Lovering said. “We just felt like we were going to run out of time to put together the best program that we could. When you have such uncertainty, you have to kind of weigh what’s best for the program, what’s best for the kids, what’s best for the parents.”
Keller said she wasn’t surprised by the announcement Friday.
“I understand why and was honestly expecting it,” she said. “But my kids were definitely disappointed nonetheless. After it was announced that we wouldn’t be going back to school, they were hoping for that little bit of normalcy for the summer.”
Q-Club is run by a staff of more than 25 counselors. Those counselors will be offered other jobs through Parks and Rec this summer.
Q-Club isn’t the only summer program affected by the pandemic, Lovering said.
The department has been evaluating and determining which programs can be offered safely, particularly regarding pool use at Gurney Lane, which may be able to open at a much reduced capacity.
“Operationally, it’s going to be much different,” Lovering said. “Swim lessons, open swim. Those kinds of things are going to be quite, quite different than the community has seen in the past.”
Lovering hopes to have a full schedule out to the public by the beginning of June.
