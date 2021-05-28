Q&A with Tom Dittus, 'Vacation' car aficionado

Everyone in the Lake George area knows Tom Dittus, or at least knows his three “Wagon Queen Family Truckster” iconic cars parked in front of his Route 9N home. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the 70-year-old Lake George resident sat down Thursday to chat about his unique hobby of making people smile at the sight of his cars, made to look like the classic station wagon from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” movie.

Q. I read that the first two cars you actually purchased for personal use. But what prompted the decision to trick them out like the movie car?

A. The first one, Griswold, I bought in 2014 because I wanted something to throw a bunch of stuff in. Something cheap. Then I started riding around and I realized it looked like the movie car, the Ford Country Squire, and I said maybe I’ll dress it up a little to make it look more like the “Vacation” car. I put luggage and Aunt Edna in coffee bags from Caffé Vero. People really started taking notice with thumbs up on the highway, taking pictures — sometimes as they were driving.

Q. But why? Why do it in the first place?