Q&A with Tom Dittus, 'Vacation' car aficionado

Everyone in the Lake George area knows Tom Dittus, or at least knows his three “Wagon Queen Family Truckster” iconic cars parked in front of his Route 9N home. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the 70-year-old Lake George resident sat down Thursday to chat about his unique hobby of making people smile at the sight of his cars, made to look like the classic station wagon from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” movie.
Q. I read that the first two cars you actually purchased for personal use. But what prompted the decision to trick them out like the movie car?
A. The first one, Griswold, I bought in 2014 because I wanted something to throw a bunch of stuff in. Something cheap. Then I started riding around and I realized it looked like the movie car, the Ford Country Squire, and I said maybe I’ll dress it up a little to make it look more like the “Vacation” car. I put luggage and Aunt Edna in coffee bags from Caffé Vero. People really started taking notice with thumbs up on the highway, taking pictures — sometimes as they were driving.
Q. But why? Why do it in the first place?
A. Once I started to get a lot of smiles and laughter, I said, this is a good time. And the action just got better and better. The writing on the side, that was a tough decision. We were seeing a lot of concerts in Woodstock and some musicians I had seen that meant a lot to me as a kid. I said I’d like to have them sign my car, so I started having musicians sign it. One, Steve Katz, is a founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears, from Niskayuna. I bought the next car, Wally World, three years ago, and it was supposed to be a parts car. But I went over to Vermont and it looked pretty nice and I decided I’d keep both on the road.
Q. Tell me about the funniest or most bizarre encounter you’ve had as a result of having them.
A. The waitresses at A&W go pretty crazy when I go by. They come running out, waving their arms, doing little dances sometimes. People come up with lines from the movie: “You think you hate it now, wait until you drive it.” They’ll video it while driving by, occasionally the driver videoing (laughs).
Q. I understand your third car — basically an exact replica of the movie car — was recently purchased after one of two friends building it in Des Moines, Iowa, passed away. Describe how it feels to be caretaking their vision.
A. Feels wonderful actually. They liked my Facebook site. The fellows’ names were John and Eric and Eric’s last name is Wildman, and he is. John passed away at 42. His mom likes my site and comments. The other day, she said “It’s great to see the car is living on,” after I tagged her on one of the TV segments. … After selling me the car, Eric bought a Ford Taurus like the one in “Christmas Vacation” and he’s looking for a big Christmas tree this Christmas to put on the hood.
Q. I assume you have to be a huge fan of the movie. How many times have you seen it? And do you have a favorite line?
A. I’m a fan, but there are far greater fans than me that know all the nooks and crannies that I don’t. I’ve seen it probably 10 times. I should say the car is at the Greenville Drive-in 32 Outdoor Cinema Sunday for the playing of “Vacation.”
Q. Do you have a favorite line from the movie?
A. I like when Clark says to Cousin Eddie, “I would have been more surprised if I woke up with my head sewn to the carpet.”
Q. One thing I love about your story is that you aren’t monetizing this, which I’m sure you could. Why don’t you? Or do you plan to?
A. Well, if I was a wealthy man, I wouldn’t. But carrying three cars is tough, with the repairs and insurance, tires. I figured out I’ve put upward of $20,000 in repairs in that first car alone. … So the plan is there could be sponsorships, magnetic signs on the cars. I’d love to do passengers, but it gets complicated with insurance. If anyone has an idea for that I’d love to talk. And events like the drive-in on Sunday. Or grand openings of businesses, birthday parties, proms. The drive-in Sunday is the very first.
Q. Well you’ve done it a long time, since 2014 for free and for smiles, right?
A. I did. My wife is still working and I’d like for her to be able to retire. We have very little saved. Every Christmas, I do Santa Claus at the malls and I was planning to work for the village this summer, but my joints just went to hell. Like I say, if I were a wealthier man, I’d still do it for free, and I’ll still do free benefits.
Q. I’m pretty sure I know what my wife would think and say if I attempted something like this. What does yours think?
A. She shakes her head and continues to go to work every day. The third car was a tough sell, though.
Q. I’ve read that you’re a self-described hippie, and you certainly look nothing like Clark Griswold. How do people react at seeing you get out of the car and not Clark?
A. I’ve had people say, “I thought Clark was going to get out,” and riding down Canada Street I get “Hey Clark” or “Hey Griswold.” I think I might be a little more like Cousin Eddie, unfortunately (laughs).
Q. Do you have a favorite of the three cars?
A. Well Griswold is a hot mess. I leave the pollen on it, it’s got rust all over it, it’s shabby inside, the worst luggage is on it, but I feel most comfortable in that one. Wally World is in the best condition. That’s the kind of car you’d take to a nice restaurant. And the green one, that’s the biggest attention-getter. If I drive that one around, I don’t want to be in a shy mood. I drive those cars so much, when I drive my wife’s Subaru nobody notices me. I’ll be waving at people, thinking I’m in the Truckster and they’re like, “What the hell is he waving for? Happy guy in a Subaru.”
Q. Like any successful movie, “Vacation” had a number of sequels in Vegas, Europe and with a Christmas theme. Which of those is your favorite and why?
A. “Christmas Vacation.” A lot of people, that’s their favorite. They had the anniversary of “Christmas Vacation” four years ago, and I was the Santa at the Middletown Mall and I asked if they wanted me to put the wagon by the entrance, and they had me do that.
Q. Are you done or can we expect another Truckster in the yard?
A. I say to people, if I get a fourth one, I think the wife might kick me out. I think three’s the limit, unless the business takes off like crazy. Then I’ll get a fleet of 12, with Ellen’s permission.
Q. And do you have any other interesting plans to make folks smile around here that you’d like to share?
A. It’s related to the cars, but I think I’m going to make up something like a “Vacationation Card” to give out rather than a vaccination card. If you’ve seen one of the Trucksters and watched the movie, then you’re fully vacationated or vacationized. I gotta come up with the right word.