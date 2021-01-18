Q&A with Robin Barkenhagen, drummer, business owner and Common Council candidate

Robin Barkenhagen is a jam band drummer, a Glens Falls business owner who leads the Glens Falls Collaborative business group and a guy who really wants to serve in public office. The 55-year-old sat down Monday to chat about his multi-pronged life and aspirations.

Q. So you have twice represented the Green Party in bids for state Assembly, you ran in 2017 for a Glens Falls councilman-at-large seat and now you’re seeking the Glens Falls Second Ward seat as a Democrat, a seat being vacated by Scott Endieveri. Why? Why do you so want to hold public office?

A. I just want to serve. I’ve always wanted to be a member of the community that helps and is remembered as someone who didn’t take, but who gave. I want to be representative to the people and I’ve wanted this seat since 2001.

Q. Why do you think your pursuits haven’t succeeded in the past and why might this time be different?