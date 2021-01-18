Q&A with Robin Barkenhagen, drummer, business owner and Common Council candidate

Robin Barkenhagen is a jam band drummer, a Glens Falls business owner who leads the Glens Falls Collaborative business group and a guy who really wants to serve in public office. The 55-year-old sat down Monday to chat about his multi-pronged life and aspirations.
Q. So you have twice represented the Green Party in bids for state Assembly, you ran in 2017 for a Glens Falls councilman-at-large seat and now you’re seeking the Glens Falls Second Ward seat as a Democrat, a seat being vacated by Scott Endieveri. Why? Why do you so want to hold public office?
A. I just want to serve. I’ve always wanted to be a member of the community that helps and is remembered as someone who didn’t take, but who gave. I want to be representative to the people and I’ve wanted this seat since 2001.
Q. Why do you think your pursuits haven’t succeeded in the past and why might this time be different?
A. Well, in some ways my campaigns did succeed. I garnered more Green Party votes in percentages than anyone in the state in 2016 and over 1,000 votes citywide and 35% in 2017. For a Green Party candidate, that’s really unheard of. And as a Green Party candidate you’re trying to get a message out, to make a point. Why can I succeed now, because I’ve put in the hard work behind the scenes. The Green Party lost its ballot status, so part of the switch to the Democratic Party is to be on that ballot, but I think I would have succeeded even as a Green because of my work with the Collaborative and the URA (Urban Renewal Agency) and I attend every council meeting. I think I have a better attendance record than most council people (smiles).
Q. You’re a drummer in Half Step, a popular jam band with obvious Grateful Dead roots including the title. What does playing music in front of people do for you inside and how bad do you miss it during this insane pandemic?
A. Again, it’s kind of like a service. It’s great to watch people dance and smile and enjoy themselves. There’s no greater feeling than to make other people happy. I miss it a ton. We did a benefit a couple months ago and it felt so good to play in front of people. I miss it terribly.
Q. If Jerry Garcia could miraculously come back for a show that you could attend, which venue would it be in and what one song would be epic to hear?
A. Obviously my classic venue is SPAC. And "Terrapin Station" has always been my favorite Grateful Dead song.
Q. What Dead song do you always love to play with Half Step?
A. “Don’t let go.” It’s actually a Jerry Garcia Band song. It’s got a really cool beat and the middle turns into a free-form jam where you take it anywhere.
Q. The name of your shop, 42 Degrees, on Glen Street, is obviously a clever play on words for the “4:20” reference to smoking marijuana and you sell lots of intricate smoking devices in the store. Will New York legalize marijuana this year? And should they?
A. God, I hope so. And we hope to be part of it. We hope to apply for a retail license. I have a business partner now, Brian Bronzino. He owns this building. He’s the kid from Brooklyn who is buying up a lot of properties. … Massachusetts is legal, New Jersey is legal, Vermont is legal, we’re behind the game. We’re supposed to be the most progressive state in the union and we’re behind. It has to happen this year.
Q. You led the Glens Falls Collaborative volunteer organization in the city and I recently saw a "restaurant bingo" promotion to drive business to struggling local eateries. How are local businesses surviving these days and how can people help?
A. Most are struggling, particularly restaurants. Restaurant bingo is a great way to help. If you don’t want to go out, or do takeout, just go on their websites and get a gift certificate. There’s nothing better right now than giving these businesses money, and with a gift certificate, it may be six months before they cash it in. Get them going and shop local. Think what you need, and if it’s available downtown or in Queensbury, if it’s privately owned, go there.
Q. Along those lines, what’s a dish from a local eatery you need to have at least once every couple of weeks?
A. The Glen Bistro. Years ago, I had to have their steak at least once a month or I’d go nuts, but then he moved to Key West! Now, I kind of spread it around, but Farmacy’s steak is one.
Q. Favorite guilty pleasure TV show you watch that would surprise people?
A. I’m a big “Office” fan, but I don’t think that’s surprising. People who know me know how much I love the Packers and love NFL football, but I don’t think that’s surprising. Maybe that I watch about 85% of the Brewers games each year. Not everyone knows how much I like sports.
Q. I read in a bio that you’re a Wisconsin native. How did you get to Glens Falls and why do you stay?
A. My mom married a guy from Voorheesville, New York, so that’s where I graduated high school. Then I was working in Albany for the state when the guys from the Crispy Critters (local band) had an offshoot band playing in Albany and I’d seen them play. They needed a drummer, so I applied and became the drummer for Crossfire, which became OP Taylor. That started bringing me to the area. I moved to Key West, then Daytona, but when a long-term relationship broke up, Ray Jett, my mentor, called me and said “come home.” I always thought it was funny because this wasn’t my home, I was from Madison, Wisconsin. He said “come home and I’ll get you a job.” I came, worked in Lake George for Ray that summer of 1994, and I’ve been here ever since.
Q. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize this country is politically broken right now and extremely polarized. How can we heal and get on the same page?
A. Common ground. We need to find common ground. I have a lot of friends through the whole political spectrum and we need to find the things we can agree upon. Locally, there’s so much we can agree upon. In the city of Glens Falls, there’s not a political divide. Bill Collins and Jim Clark are poised to be the next mayor and councilman-at-large and, ideologically, they couldn’t be farther apart, but for the city of Glens Falls couldn’t be more together. And that’s part of why I’m looking forward to running, winning and being part of that team. … If you break things down to local, and they always say all politics are local, there’s not a big divide. At the end of the day, you’ll find we’re all just Americans, Glens Falls-ions, New Yorkers.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.