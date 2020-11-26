Q&A with Christopher Gaunt, Queensbury film producer, actor

Queensbury resident Christopher Gaunt spent 32 years in sales for Proctor & Gamble before deciding acting and producing was to be his next step in life. The 57-year-old married father of two grown children is currently acting in and producing an action thriller motion picture called “Follow Her” and chatted recently about family, career changes and trading one upstate for another.
Q. So you worked three decades in corporate America and, at an age many are considering retiring, decided acting and producing was the next chapter. Why?
A. I made the decision at 54 to bail at 55. That’s when, from a financial standpoint, you can do that when you’ve spent a long time in corporate America. … For the last 2 1/2 years it’s been non-stop acting, producing and writing. I loved athletics as a kid, but I also loved acting and got a taste of it at 12 years old. As a young kid I made the decision to spend more time on athletics than acting. But I always remember being obsessed with film work and knowing that when the time came that I was able to do that, I was going bail and act and produce and write full time.
Q. In your bio you stated you’re diving into acting headfirst and have auditioned for everything from college student films to music videos. What’s your biggest paid acting gig to date?
A. “Follow Her.” My first feature film, “Follow Her,” is a SAG film, a Screen Actors Guild film. So I got a SAG wage and that, by far, is the biggest payday. It wasn’t a lot of days on set, but it was the healthiest paycheck. But when you do this and pound the pavement, you’re not doing it for the money, you’re working for free or working in arrears for several years to build a resume. That’s just the name of the game.
Q. How did you land the role and who do you play?
A. The director is Sylvia Caminer, and I linked up with her a year ago on another film we’re trying to get funded. During that discussion, she mentioned her work on “Follow Her” and there was a part available. And after I acted in it, I was tapped on the shoulder to be an associate producer and then, two weeks ago, I was bumped up to executive producer.
Q. What do your wife and grown kids think about the new pursuit of fame?
A. They have been incredibly supportive. They know how I roll, how I dive all in. My daughter and son, both grown, could not have been more supportive. And the best part is that my wife Kathie, of 30 years, and our two dogs, travel with me when I go on auditions. Over 90% of the time I’ve been in tow with my wife and two dogs. We’ve crisscrossed the country. Without the support of my wife and kids, I probably wouldn’t do it.
Q. What exactly are your acting and producing roles with “Follow Her,” a thriller about social media gone awry, which is being directed by the aforementioned Emmy winner Sylvia Caminer and has notable stars including Mark Moses from “Mad Men.”
A. It’s a small role. I play a father to two teenage sons and we’re following the exploits of the character being trapped by the antagonist of the film, who does some pretty nasty things to her. As associate producer, I was working on raising funds because we need finishing funds. As I started doing that, the team asked me, because of my business acumen, to strategically lead this team to get the film done and get it distributed domestically and internationally. I’m working 12 hours a day on this, and never had more fun.
Q. I know the film is in post-production set to be released next summer, and you’re also seeking $50,000 in crowdsource donations (https://wefunder.com/followher) to finish and market it. Tell me in as few words as possible why someone should invest?
A. One is, a female-helmed thriller, in light of #metoo movement, it’s fantastic to see two fine creators who are women that have had the stick-to-itiveness to get this film done despite COVID. Two, relevance of topic. This film deals with the world’s obsession with social media and potential pitfalls and dangers associated with that. Three, incredible writing. Dani Barker did a great job writing this. And it’s well directed. Four, it’s thrilling! It’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. People love to be scared.
Q. Favorite actor all time?
A. Christoph Waltz. I love that guy.
Q. Movie you never get tired of watching?
A. “Inglorious Bastards.” Quentin Tarantino. I love that movie.
Q. You’re a Syracuse native, which some refer to as upstate, and now reside in Queensbury, also upstate. What’s best about both places? And as a sports fan, do you follow local hoops legend Joe Girard III at Syracuse?
A. Best part of growing up in Syracuse was and is the Syracuse University area and sports program. I’m a huge Syracuse basketball fan and have been since 1973 when I moved to the area. Lived, breathed and slept it. I know everything about Joe Girard. I’m a huge fan. Just like Jimmer Fredette. Best thing about living here is the beauty of the area. The Adirondacks, Lake George and the mountains, the four seasons and the lakes. It’s just so beautiful here.
Q. Your resumé lists volunteer work for Woofs for Warriors connecting dogs with injured vets. Why that cause?
A. I absolutely love dogs, all animals, always have. I did not serve our country in the armed services, but I wanted to do something meaningful when I bailed from corporate America. I saw an article in The Post-Star about three years ago talking about Woofs for Warriors, and it blended perfectly with what I wanted to accomplish. If I could help dogs find a forever home, coupled with helping veterans suffering from PTSD, to me it was a perfect match. Save the life of a dog and improve the life of a veteran.
Q. Where does Christopher Gaunt go from “Follow Her?” What would be the perfect next role?
A. Perfect next role is working with Sylvia and Dani on their sequel! That would be great. My stretch dream is I love the BBC, and so many series, I’d give anything to work on a really good production, like “Peaky Blinders.” I would walk from here to England to work with Cillian Murphy. I love, love, love that show. And I want to change my favorite actor to Cillian Murphy. If I can come back and be reincarnated, I want to be him.
