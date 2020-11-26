Q&A with Christopher Gaunt, Queensbury film producer, actor

Q. How did you land the role and who do you play?

A. The director is Sylvia Caminer, and I linked up with her a year ago on another film we’re trying to get funded. During that discussion, she mentioned her work on “Follow Her” and there was a part available. And after I acted in it, I was tapped on the shoulder to be an associate producer and then, two weeks ago, I was bumped up to executive producer.

Q. What do your wife and grown kids think about the new pursuit of fame?

A. They have been incredibly supportive. They know how I roll, how I dive all in. My daughter and son, both grown, could not have been more supportive. And the best part is that my wife Kathie, of 30 years, and our two dogs, travel with me when I go on auditions. Over 90% of the time I’ve been in tow with my wife and two dogs. We’ve crisscrossed the country. Without the support of my wife and kids, I probably wouldn’t do it.

Q. What exactly are your acting and producing roles with “Follow Her,” a thriller about social media gone awry, which is being directed by the aforementioned Emmy winner Sylvia Caminer and has notable stars including Mark Moses from “Mad Men.”