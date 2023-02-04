Lake George Village Mayor Robert “Bob” Blais, the nation’s longest-serving current mayor, is not seeking re-election in March after 52 years and admits his departure is bittersweet.

The mayor sat down with The Post-Star for a question-and-answer session at the end of January, just under two months before his term ends, but said he is “not a fan of the spotlight.”

“I’ve let all my friends know. Don’t try to surprise me. They did once, for my 25th year, they had a big gathering at the Fort William Henry. It was really nice. They didn’t surprise me, but I went and it was very nice. But I was so uncomfortable,” Blais said behind his desk covered in folders, notepads and a few mementos.

He is not looking for a big sendoff when he leaves his long-tended post in March and shared a story during the interview about the last time a celebration was planned for him.

“For my 60th birthday, they planned a big surprise birthday in Albany. One of my best friends, who owned a restaurant, told everybody to come that evening, I was gonna be there and they would surprise me and they do a big 60th. Well, I found out about it and I packed my bags. I’m out of here,” he sat back in his chair and chuckled. “I always wanted to go to New Hampshire. I had never been there in my life. Weirs Beach, I wanted to see what it looked like because people were comparing it to Lake George. So, I packed my bags and went to the beach for three nights. No one even knew where the mayor was. I just disappeared.”

Blais was first elected as a trustee on the Lake George Village Board in March 1968 and has served as the tourist destination’s mayor since April 1971. In addition to his political career, Blais has written a book about his first 40 years in office.

He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in the 1950s and then received a degree from Boston University before coming to live and work in the village for the first time.

Q & A

Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

A: To listen. Use your ears rather than your mouth. Listen to what other people have to say and then try to make sound judgments about what their concerns are.

Q: What will you miss most about being the mayor?

A: I’ll miss the challenges that occur here, on almost an everyday basis and I’ll also miss working with the staff and the members of the Village Board that I’ve had for several years.

Q: Use one word to describe your time in office.

A: Honored.

Q: What is your favorite Lake George memory or event?

A: I love the Fridays at the Lake concerts. A variety of people, both local and tourists, come to those concerts and truly sit in Shepard Park and I love seeing them enjoy themselves.

Q: What is your go-to TV show or movie? What’s your favorite?

A: Favorite movie? One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Q: What’s your favorite dessert?

A: Oh, I would have to say ice cream. Everyone knows I can’t stay away from ice cream, but I’ve been told I have to.

Q: What is your biggest regret, in office or lifelong?

A: One of them, I have to say there’s several, but one of them was not being able to convince our merchants to organize a downtown business revitalization district. We tried that like four times and it just never worked.

Q: Who was your biggest role model growing up?

A: Well, no one’s gonna know this man. His name is Marshall Hannock. He was the owner of the Lake George Bowling Center where I was first employed here in Lake George and also president of the Home Savings Bank in Albany. And he was the most important person I think in my life, except my dad.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Well, the 52 years that I’ve been able to be re-elected, and the Lakefront Walkway, I think, is one of our greatest accomplishments. Oh, and Blais Park, of course. I would say probably even over the walkway. That was dedicated to me in my 25th year I think it was, when I was mayor, it was a great honor.

Q: What do you think was the secret to your longevity in office?

A: Treating everyone exactly the same and being fair. Again, being willing to respond to any and all complaints. I can’t remember any time that I didn’t answer an e-mail or telephone call, or anything like that. Treating the people that did not vote for you the same way as you treat the people who were your friends.

Q: If you could have any job in the world, what would it be and why?

A: It’s this one and the reasons that we’ve discussed are obvious. It’s in my newsletter. I close this year with a quote from Confucius: “If you do something every day that you love then you never have to go to work.”

Q: I’m sure you’ve met a lot of notable people in your time in office, who made the biggest impression on you?

A: Gov. George Pataki was about one of the nicest individuals that I’ve met while I’ve been here and there’s a picture of him and I right there when we completed the Lakefront Walkway and Blais Park. He came both times. He’s a northerner, he’s our kind of people.

Q: So, what’s next for you?

A: I’m gonna make a pitch today at this meeting at the county, I already did with the town and village, to keep me on as a special events director/coordinator, so that I can continue to work booking all of the events that we have, numbering 85 special events in the village and at (Charles R.) Wood Park. I would like to continue to do that and bridge the gap just for the next couple of years. That way would allow the new mayor to ease in his job a little bit. He’s going to be young. He’s got a full-time job. He’s not going to be able to do that yet. I’m working on the whole summer schedule right now. It takes a great deal of time. In the study they did for the dissolution, they said you’re working almost 55% of the time doing special events, which made it a full-time job. So, I would like to do that for a couple of years and then have somebody else break into that. The county doesn’t have a tourism director. You know, let them get that, let them get settled down there. We’ve run Wood Park from here. The county has not done much at all (for events). They don’t want to. We’ve booked all the events here. My secretary takes all the applications, I meet with them several times. I go there and I supervise our employees there. So, I’d like to continue to do that for a couple of years and break someone else into that job. I can do that part time and I can do it from home. I’m bringing down to the county today 27 letters from all the promoters recommending that they keep me on for a couple years and I’m only asking for $15,000.

Q: I don’t think anybody would reject you for that position. Any advice for your successors?

A: You know, listen again. Take advice. Be considerate and understanding. Listen carefully to the people and then you know, make fair judgments from there.

Q: We were just talking about all the summer events, but what is your personal favorite time of year in Lake George?

A: I like the fall of the year, at the end of the hustle and bustle of the summer season, and in particular, all the great events that we’ve developed, even the car show, and the jazz festival and the balloon festival. Fall, I think, is a special place here in this area. Our foliage is remarkable, as you know, but it is nice to be able to relax a bit and know that the busy summer schedule’s over, most of the events are over and you can now look forward to traveling a bit and taking it a little easy.

Q: Any hidden talents?

A: No, as you know, I’ve done restaurant reviews for 23 years and I love to write. I wrote a book. Yes, that’s it, I love to write.

Q: What’s one thing about Mayor Blais that people would be surprised to learn?

A: My life has been so public that I enjoy the peace and tranquility of being alone and I dislike crowds. I’ve never not been nervous. Usually people say I’m a very good speaker. I rarely use notes and I can go on and on, but I’ve never lost the art of being nervous and being well-prepared. You know? But, I do hate crowds.

I’ve let all my friends know that I don’t want any type of celebratory gathering or anything like that (for retiring). I had that when they dedicated Blais Park. But I do dislike people and I get really nervous and upset when people dote over anybody.

Q: So, after 52 years, Mayor Blais, what would you like to tell your constituents on your way out of office?

A: Well, I just like to tell everyone that it’s been an honor to serve as mayor of one of the greatest resorts in the United States and that if you came here, if you lived here, if you enjoyed yourself here, I would like to think that I was a small part of that. Thank you.