Putnam school faulted for excessive surplus

PUTNAM — The state Comptroller’s Office has once again faulted Putnam Central School for keeping too much money in surplus.

Auditors reviewed the district’s books from July 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2019, and found that the district was overestimating expenses for three years and, as a result, building up surplus.

At the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the district had $1.21 million in its unappropriated fund balance, which could be tapped for a variety of purposes.

State law says that school districts should have no more than 4% of their annual budget in reserve. With a nearly $2.59 million budget, the district was keeping about 47% in reserve, according to the report.

The district budgeted to spend $2.5 million in 2016-2017 and only spent $2.24 million. In 2017-2018, the district budgeted $2.52 million, but only spent $2.05 million. For 2018-2019, the district budgeted $2.5 million but only spent just over $2 million.

The grand total of overestimated expenses for the three years is $1.19 million.