Putnam school faulted for excessive surplus

PUTNAM — The state Comptroller’s Office has once again faulted Putnam Central School for keeping too much money in surplus.
Auditors reviewed the district’s books from July 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2019, and found that the district was overestimating expenses for three years and, as a result, building up surplus.
At the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the district had $1.21 million in its unappropriated fund balance, which could be tapped for a variety of purposes.
State law says that school districts should have no more than 4% of their annual budget in reserve. With a nearly $2.59 million budget, the district was keeping about 47% in reserve, according to the report.
The district budgeted to spend $2.5 million in 2016-2017 and only spent $2.24 million. In 2017-2018, the district budgeted $2.52 million, but only spent $2.05 million. For 2018-2019, the district budgeted $2.5 million but only spent just over $2 million.
The grand total of overestimated expenses for the three years is $1.19 million.
Among the most significant overestimation was the amount of tuition paid to Ticonderoga Central School. Putnam has about 28 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Students in seventh through 12th grade are sent to Ticonderoga.
“Because district officials consistently overestimated appropriations, it appeared the district needed to increase its tax levy and use appropriate fund balance to close projected budget gaps,” according to the report.
The district’s 2019-2020 budget included an 18% increase in the tax levy.
The comptroller’s report said the district’s multiyear plan was inadequate because the projected budget figures were unrealistic. Auditors wrote “because the board used this plan to propose and obtain voter approval to exceed the tax cap limitation for the 2019-20 year, taxpayers lacked the transparency necessary to make an informed decision when voting on the budget.”
Among the recommendations were for the district to use the surplus to fund one-time expenditures, put money in designated reserves, pay off debt or reduce property taxes.
In its response, district officials said they disagreed with the auditor’s position regarding the overestimation of expenditures.
“There was no representation of the painstakingly detailed conversations and rationale for the expenditures highlighted in the audit findings that are unique to Putnam Central School District. Also, there was no recognition of the district’s cost-saving strategies implemented throughout these years,” wrote Superintendent of Schools Matthew Boucher.
“Finally, there is a stark difference in preparing a budget to include hypotheticals that are very real and reviewing expenditures and providing opinions in hindsight without describing and including context or uniqueness of different organizations.”
Boucher said the state should allow districts to create a reserve fund for special education expenses. In addition, he said the district will use some of these funds to update building and grounds equipment. The district has created a capital reserve fund and put $300,000 in the fund.
He also noted that the district has zero debt. He said the district would review and update its multiyear plan.
The district had previously been criticized in a 2016 state audit for keeping $1.44 million in surplus, which was 59% of its budget. Putnam had budgeted to spend $4.59 million from 2013 to 2015, but only spent $3.9 million. Auditors also cited estimating tuition expenses in that audit as well.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Putnam Central School finances
A state Comptroller's Office audit has faulted Putnam Central School for keeping too much money in surplus.
|Year
|Budgeted expenses
|Actual expenses
|Difference
|Fund balance
|2016-2017
|$2.5 million
|$2.24 million
|$256,000
|$927,000
|2017-2018
|$2.525 million
|$2.052 million
|$473,000
|$927,000
|2018-2019
|$2.5 million
|$2.036 million
|$465,000
|$1.212 million
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.