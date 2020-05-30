You are the owner of this article.
Putnam proposes status-quo school budget
Putnam proposes status-quo school budget

PUTNAM — All programs would be preserved in a $2.61 million budget proposed by the Putnam Central School District.

The budget increases spending by about $23,000, or 0.90%, from the current year.

Superintendent Matthew Boucher said the budget is mostly status quo and there are no anticipated cuts.

The tax levy would increase by about $45,000 to $1.958 million. That is at the district’s cap of 2.33% Because the district has a large fairly affluent property tax base, the levy funds about 75% of the budget with state aid picking up 15%. The amount of money the district is set to receive from the state is staying flat at $400,000.

The district is also going to tap $331,000 from surplus, according to Boucher.

Putnam has about 28 students in kindergarten through sixth grade at its school. The junior-senior high school students attend Ticonderoga.

Residents will also be asked to vote on a proposition to put $300,000 into the district’s capital reserve fund.

Incumbent Jodie Bruce is running unopposed for another term.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Putnam Central School District budget

  • 2019-2020 budget: $2,588,521
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $2,611,727
  • Spending increase: $23,206, 0.90%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $1,913,125
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $1,957,686
  • Tax levy increase: $44,561, 2.33% (at cap)
  • Ballot propositions: Placing $300,000 into the capital reserve fund.
  • School board: Incumbent Jodie Bruce, incumbent is running unopposed for re-election.
  • Vote: By mail-in ballot only, due June 9
