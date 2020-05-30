Putnam proposes status-quo school budget

PUTNAM — All programs would be preserved in a $2.61 million budget proposed by the Putnam Central School District.
The budget increases spending by about $23,000, or 0.90%, from the current year.
Superintendent Matthew Boucher said the budget is mostly status quo and there are no anticipated cuts.
The tax levy would increase by about $45,000 to $1.958 million. That is at the district’s cap of 2.33% Because the district has a large fairly affluent property tax base, the levy funds about 75% of the budget with state aid picking up 15%. The amount of money the district is set to receive from the state is staying flat at $400,000.
The district is also going to tap $331,000 from surplus, according to Boucher.
Putnam has about 28 students in kindergarten through sixth grade at its school. The junior-senior high school students attend Ticonderoga.
Residents will also be asked to vote on a proposition to put $300,000 into the district’s capital reserve fund.
Incumbent Jodie Bruce is running unopposed for another term.
