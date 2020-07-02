Putnam family remembers military son with memorial

PUTNAM — Zachery Wilhelm Granger would have turned 33 on Wednesday.

The former U.S. Air Force and Marine veteran was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17, 2017 at the intersection of Freemans Bridge and Sunnyside roads in Glenville. As he was heading south, a vehicle turned into his path, according to a Schenectady Daily Gazette report.

To honor his life, his family has created a memorial on their Route 22 property.

The memorial features two flagpoles displaying the U.S. flag, and flags representing each branch of military the six Granger children have served with, as well as a large statue of a screaming bald eagle perched on the motorcycle Granger was riding when he died.

His mother, Terri Granger, said they had the bike repaired and went through some effort to buy it back from the insurance company so it could be included in the memorial.

The memorial has attracted many onlookers, asking to learn more about it, she said. She said the memorial has nothing to do with politics, although some people interpret it that way.

Zachery served in the military for six years, two in the Air Force and four in the Marines, working on V-22 Osprey aircraft before attending college and earning his private pilot's license.

His obituary stated he loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, four-wheeling, hunting and riding all things that moved and was the oldest of five siblings.

