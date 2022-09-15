Pure-N-Simple has new owners

GLENS FALLS — The Pure-N-Simple Natural Foods store in Glens Falls has new owners.

Kristen and Andrew Holt took over the store located at 4 E Washington St. on June 6 of this year and are expecting the sale to close in a few weeks.

Andrew Holt said that he is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida while his wife, Kristen, is from the New Paltz area. The two moved up to Glens Falls seven years ago.

Andrew Holt said that in the short term, customers can expect a very similar shopping experience.

In the long term, the Holts hope to expand their inventory to include fresh produce.

Holt said that it would be along the lines of the Farmers Market, although, unlike the local seasonal market, they would not be limited to locally-sourced products.

Holt said that the health crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic is what spurred the couple into wanting to sell natural health remedies.

"A lot of people had problems with big pharma and the hospital system and are moving more into more all-natural homeopathic alternatives to pharmaceuticals," Holt said.

"So, I shared this with my wife, and she said 'well, there's already a health food store in town,'" he added.

The Holts then approached previous owners Bonnie and Paul Savard, who opened the shop close to 40 years ago, to see what they could learn from them or to see if they could work together.

"Two days later, my wife happened to be going into the store to purchase something, and she saw the 'for sale' sign."

This occurred in the beginning of May, and the Savards were planning on closing the store completely by the end of the month.

The Holts' experience since taking over the store has been wonderful, according to Andrew Holt.

"They (Savards) have a loyal customer base. They are grateful that the store was purchased (at the) last minute."

Holt said some of the customers have told him that a lot of the products Pure-N-Simple carries, specifically bulk dried fruit, nuts, grain and flower, are not available in the same way at the larger health food stores, such as Healthy Living in Wilton.

"There's no place like it in the area," Holt said.