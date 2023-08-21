Stuyvesant Plaza will celebrate International Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26 with “Pups at the Plaza,” a pet adoption event presented in partnership with Lucky Puppy Rescue.

Pups at the Plaza is a free event where guests are invited to meet adoptable dogs and learn about the rehoming process from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Jean Paul Salon & Spa, according to a Stuyvesant Plaza press release.

Attendees can help support Lucky Puppy’s mission by purchasing special merchandise items and raffle tickets for a Stuyvesant Plaza gift basket filled with dog-themed items from Sur La Table, Bountiful Bread, Uncommon Grounds, RAD Soap Co. and more, according to the plaza’s press release.

“Perfectly timed for International Dog Day, Pups at the Plaza is a great opportunity to learn about the adoption process and the wonderful work of this rescue organization,” Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge said in the press release.

Lucky Puppy Rescue specializes in veterinary care, behavioral training and socialization so that each dog is ready for a forever home.