Christmas colors game to the village of Greenwich on Saturday evening in the form of John Deere green, New Holland blue and Farmall red as the community hosted its ninth annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade. The event was hosted by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, and crowds were treated to food offerings, horse rides and musical entertainment, as well as the large featured nighttime parade.
Pulling and plowing into the holidays
- BRUCE SQUIERS Special to The Post-Star
