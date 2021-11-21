 Skip to main content
Pulling and plowing into the holidays

Lighted

A procession of lighted tractors proceeds through the village of Greenwich shortly after leaving its starting point at the high school.

Christmas colors game to the village of Greenwich on Saturday evening in the form of John Deere green, New Holland blue and Farmall red as the community hosted its ninth annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade. The event was hosted by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, and crowds were treated to food offerings, horse rides and musical entertainment, as well as the large featured nighttime parade.

Curbside

Establishing their curbside viewing spot, the Sanders family of Greenwich hold their places awaiting the passing of the parade on Saturday evening.
More lights

Meeting a requirement for having to display at least 1,000 lights per machine, tractors pass through the crowd during Saturday's Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade in Greenwich.
Bagpiper

Standing on his lighted float sponsored by the Argyle Brewery, John Skinner practices in the parking lot with a bagpipe as the tractor parade is about to begin Saturday evening in Greenwich.
