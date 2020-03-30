Publisher's Note

Publisher's Note

{{featured_button_text}}

The Don Coyote cartoon on Saturday was presented without context. Glens Falls Hospital currently follows WHO and CDC guidelines related to the use and distribution of PPE equipment during this COVID-19 crisis, albeit with limited supplies. The Post-Star respects and admires the sacrifices that GFH staff has made during this difficult and scary time. The Post-Star is committed to providing the Glens Falls community with the most accurate and thorough coverage you have come to expect from us.

Brian Corcoran

Brian Corcoran
1
2
1
0
11

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News