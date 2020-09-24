Public urged to be careful with wild fires due to dry weather

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is warning the public to be careful with open fires as wildfire danger increases amid dry conditions.

Warren County firefighters dealt with a forest fire in Thurman and a brush fire in Hadley on Tuesday, which were fueled by the dry conditions, according to a news release. The region’s wildfire danger was considered “moderate” as of Thursday, with a month-long dry spell expected to continue into next week.

The public should make sure that any fires, such as campfires or bonfires, are closely monitored and fully extinguished to prevent them from spreading. Falling leaves and dry tinder allow fires to spread quickly during cooler days with less humidity in the air.

Wildfires are usually not a major threat in the southern Adirondacks, but they can endanger structures around the region.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Brian LaFlure said these fires also require a response from many volunteer firefighters and state forest rangers and can lead to injuries.

“People need to be aware of the dangerous conditions we have right now,” he said in a news release.

The dry weather also has caused the town of Bolton to issue an advisory, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water as the region is in a drought watch status.

