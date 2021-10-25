Public to weigh in on banning sale, use of personal fireworks in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposal to ban the sale and use of personal fireworks in Warren County.

County officials are considering rescinding a local law passed in 2015, which opted into the state law that allowed the sale and use of certain fireworks. This includes sparkling devices that take the form of cylindrical- or cone-shaped fountains, wooden sparklers and dipped sticks, and “party poppers.”

The fireworks can be sold between June 1 and July 5 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson has expressed concern about the effect on people’s quality of life with these fireworks being shot off in neighborhoods and he suggested they be banned. The Lake George Village Board also passed a resolution in support of rescinding the law.

About 50 people responded to an online survey — most in favor of scrapping the law.

The county’s Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee is recommending that the full Board of Supervisors set a public hearing in December at a special committee meeting held in the evening.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said at the committee’s Oct. 18 meeting that he wanted to hear more from the community and suggested holding a meeting at a time other than the 10 a.m. full board meeting.

“I really don’t have a clear picture in mind of exactly what the public is thinking about this. If we can do it in the evening, at least we can have the opportunity to hear more voices,” he said.

Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll asked if the county could rescind just a piece of the law.

Acting County Attorney Robert Terwilliger said the county could repeal the entire law or just parts of it.

Another concern is the earliest that the board could rescind the law is at the December meeting.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said he was concerned about interfering with people’s business plans by having the law take effect in December.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county could make the law take effect at the end of January or beginning of February, so it does not impose any hardship on businesses.

The fireworks could still be sold around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

She also wanted to hear from the public.

“We’ve received probably more emails and phone calls and inquiries about this topic than we have had on many topics throughout the year,” she said.

The date for the special public hearing is to be announced.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

