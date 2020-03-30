Public struggles to stay 6 feet apart for proper social distancing

Some businesses — and customers — are not wholeheartedly embracing the idea of social distancing.
At Southy’s in South Glens Falls, customers formed a long line to get ice cream on the first sunny day of spring, ignoring the 6-foot distance that everyone is supposed to stay from everyone else. People laughed, socialized and enjoyed each other’s company in the parking lot.
Then the police came.
It’s up to local law enforcement and code enforcers to make everyone follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE Act. Only essential businesses can be open. Restaurants can offer takeout or delivery, but no sit-down service. And everyone must stay 6 feet apart.
In South Glens Falls, police asked Southy’s to do a better job of spreading out the customers. No one was ticketed. A worker at Southy’s hung up when asked about it Monday.
Southy’s wasn’t the only one attracting a crowd. In Lake George, town planner Dan Barusch tried to close down creative efforts of the Adirondack Pub & Brewery this weekend.
The brewery drew crowds with a food truck and a curbside retail tent, selling alcohol by the bottle.
“A line of people that were much closer than 6 feet apart, people standing in front of the food truck,” Barusch said. “We reached out to the owner and said, ‘Listen, aside from the local code violations you’ve got going on because those things are not allowed on a normal day, also this goes directly against the governor’s orders.’ That’s definitely not an emergency, having a food truck on the sidewalk. And they definitely weren’t practicing social distancing.”
He also noted that the pub isn’t allowed to park a food truck on the sidewalk. And while breweries are allowed to sell alcohol, “That is not the same as setting up a temp shop selling on the sidewalk,” he said.
The brewery owners were unrepentant. They posted on Facebook that the curbside store will continue and the food truck will be back next weekend.
“Despite recent code enforcement actions, we would like to thank village of Lake George Mayor Blais for stepping in and allowing us to continue our curbside sale of beer and whiskey. We appreciate being able to continue operating as an essential business, enabling us to pay our staff during these difficult times,” they wrote. “We would like to remind our customers that you must practice social distancing rules when visiting our tent and make sure to stay 6 ft. apart from each other. Cheers!”
Barusch has asked the state Department of Health to weigh in.
He thinks more businesses will try to skirt the rules as time wears on.
“I went up and down all the roads and I’m glad to say, everybody else in Lake George is following the rules,” he said of local businesses. “But as it starts to get warmer, as people start to open up, we’re going to have to start regulating that more.”
Other businesses are handling crowds differently. At Texas Roadhouse in Queensbury, at least four employees in reflective vests were shuttling cars through the restaurant’s parking lot this weekend. Those who were picking up an order were sent to park near the front door, where gloved workers came out to deliver bags of food to each car. Those who needed to make an order were directed to do so and remain in their cars. That way, everyone stayed at least 6 feet apart. The parking lot workers communicated with signs to reduce the amount of time they would have to spend speaking face-to-face with customers.
Town officials are also reporting crowds in the parks — playing basketball, picnicking at tables that are not disinfected between uses and socializing in groups.
In Bolton, Supervisor Ron Conover closed the parks to vehicular access Monday.
“First we cordoned off the basketball court and the climbing equipment,” he said.
But that wasn’t enough to discourage users.
“Last Friday we started to see some telltale signs that this was going to be an issue,” he said. “The weather was nice enough that it pulled more people into the parks. Now you’ve got people sitting at the tables, sitting on the chairs, their hands on the railings…”
It’s not possible to disinfect the equipment often enough.
So on Monday morning, they put up snow fences to block cars from entering.
“In anticipation of really even warmer weather, we’ve blocked off vehicular assess to the parks,” he said reluctantly. “It had to be done.”
Cuomo warned Monday in his daily press conference that he would have to close all the parks if people don’t stop gathering in groups.
“Stay away from places that are dense,” he said, meaning crowded areas. “Not in playgrounds where you’re playing basketball with other people. If that continues, we’ll take a mandatory action to close down playgrounds.”
