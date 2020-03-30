Public struggles to stay 6 feet apart for proper social distancing

He also noted that the pub isn’t allowed to park a food truck on the sidewalk. And while breweries are allowed to sell alcohol, “That is not the same as setting up a temp shop selling on the sidewalk,” he said.

The brewery owners were unrepentant. They posted on Facebook that the curbside store will continue and the food truck will be back next weekend.

“Despite recent code enforcement actions, we would like to thank village of Lake George Mayor Blais for stepping in and allowing us to continue our curbside sale of beer and whiskey. We appreciate being able to continue operating as an essential business, enabling us to pay our staff during these difficult times,” they wrote. “We would like to remind our customers that you must practice social distancing rules when visiting our tent and make sure to stay 6 ft. apart from each other. Cheers!”

Barusch has asked the state Department of Health to weigh in.

He thinks more businesses will try to skirt the rules as time wears on.

“I went up and down all the roads and I’m glad to say, everybody else in Lake George is following the rules,” he said of local businesses. “But as it starts to get warmer, as people start to open up, we’re going to have to start regulating that more.”