Public schools hope for federal aid to safely reopen

As Congress negotiates the second stimulus package in Washington D.C., local school districts are banking on an infusion of federal aid to help them safely reopen their buildings in the fall.

In New York, public schools are providing a range of online, in-person, and hybrid options to families this fall. State health guidance requires districts to invest in PPE and cleaning supplies, set up staggering class schedules, and arrange extra bus routes to keep students at a safe distance from one another.

The costs of these accommodations are adding up at a time when districts are already being pinched by the virus-caused financial recession.

A majority of New York school board members would like to see students go back to their classrooms on a full-time or part-time basis in September, but they have reservations about whether they can do that safely without more money, according to a poll by the New York State School Boards Association Tuesday.

Seventy-one percent of board members polled said they felt their district either could not safely open schools in accordance with state guidelines in the absence of additional state or federal funds or were unsure if they could do so. Just 29 percent believe schools in their district could reopen safely without the additional aid.