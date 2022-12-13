Public, private officials push workforce housing at closed Moriah Shock

MINEVILLE — Elected officials and environmental advocates came together Tuesday to call for reuse of the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility as workforce housing.

At a press conference held on the entrance road to the shuttered prison, state, local and environmental group representatives took turns saying the 350-inmate facility should not be allowed to deteriorate as other decommissioned state prisons like Lyon Mountain, Camp Gabriels and Mount McGregor have.

Adirondack Council Wilderness Campaign Director Aaron Mair said housing was a good opportunity for Moriah Shock.

“One of the things we do not have here is the physical structure for our workforce,” he told the assembled media representatives. “We need to talk about a recommission. It’s going to be communities coming together. We have to support the town and make sure that happens.”

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said his town is still reeling from the economic impact of closing Moriah Shock at the end of 2021.

“We lost 100 jobs,” he said. “It’s significant, especially in a community of 5,000 people. DOCCS (State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) kept this facility up; the infrastructure is in great condition. If the day comes they decide to pull the plug completely, the facility is going to just deteriorate.”

The prison still has a staff of maintenance personnel for the state Office of General Services, which now has charge of the physical complex.

“We want to see this facility utilized for something that makes sense,” Scozzafava said. “I applaud your (Adirondack Council) efforts to try to do something.”

Adirondack Council Deputy Director Raul “Rocci” Aguirre said the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act will promote creation of new jobs by both private sector contractors and public agencies, including forest rangers, engineers and land-use planners.

“We need to keep the facility while we figure out what the options are,” he said. “Right now, Moriah Shock is a legacy of incarceration that we can turn into a place of hope and opportunity.”

Adirondack Mountain Club Deputy Director Julia Goren said her group employs people who who come here and stay here.

“We cannot employ enough people because we cannot house them,” she said. “We don’t have the workforce because we don’t have the housing.”

Other prisons

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said other state prisons that closed fell into disrepair.

“The state has a poor track record and we’re trying to break that,” he said. “Purchase it for our workforce housing needs in the Adirondack Park.”

He said the state Prison Redevelopment Commission is expected to issue a report late this month on possible reuses for Moriah Shock and other closed correctional facilities.

Mair said one option for Moriah Shock is that follow-up job training will be needed for graduates of the new Timbuctoo Summer Climate and Careers Institute, a two-week introductory program which will be hosted at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Newcomb.

“This place is in pristine condition,” state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, said. “Today we have an opportunity and we hope the state, the governor, the reuse commission steps up and partners with Moriah.”

State Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said repurposing Moriah Shock would alleviate the issue of closed prisons in our region.

“I come from communities devastated by prison closures,” he said. “These communities welcomed them (prisons) with open arms. Now we have an obligation to help them. We do not want to see this facility mothballed; we need to do something here.”

Moriah Shock is located on county Route 4 in Moriah's Mineville hamlet.