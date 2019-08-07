{{featured_button_text}}
Families enjoying the water, sand and sun during the 2019 Battenkill Runs Through It Festival in Greenwich. 

 Courtesy photo

GREENWICH — A public meeting regarding the Battenkill Watershed and the Town of Greenwich's Battenkill Riverside Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenwich Central School's Media Center.

According to organizers, the public is invited to share its vision and thoughts about the area.

The initial work, completed by The LA Group and a small advisory group, will be shared at the meeting and comments about the site's future as the Battenkill Riverside Park are welcomed.

