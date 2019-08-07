GREENWICH — A public meeting regarding the Battenkill Watershed and the Town of Greenwich's Battenkill Riverside Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenwich Central School's Media Center.
According to organizers, the public is invited to share its vision and thoughts about the area.
The initial work, completed by The LA Group and a small advisory group, will be shared at the meeting and comments about the site's future as the Battenkill Riverside Park are welcomed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.