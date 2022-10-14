 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to WAIT House annual meeting

GLENS FALLS — The WAIT House will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls (side entrance) at 8 West Notre Dame St. in Glens Falls.

The meeting will include an overview of the WAIT House 2021-2022 fiscal year and program updates from several key staff members and program managers, according to a news release.

The WAIT House in Glens Falls has served homeless youths since its doors opened in 2003. The organization has been readily able to meet the needs of the young men and women who come through the doors of the emergency shelter, as well as the young pregnant and parenting women who seek the services of their transitional living program, according to the release.

In addition, WAIT House operates a street outreach program, an anti-trafficking program, multiple housing programs and a home health care management program.

