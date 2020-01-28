Public invited to Thursday meeting about state's new graduation standards

WILTON — A meeting will be held on Thursday to get input on what the public would like to see in the state’s new graduation standards.

The regional meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Conference Center at 267 Ballard Road in Wilton. Regent Beverly Ouderkirk is hosting the event. The snow date is Feb. 4.

Last July, the Board of Regents announced that it would create a commission to review the state’s current graduation requirements. The commission is being put together later this year and will look at whether to add other measures of achievement besides testing to indicate that students are ready for college and careers.

The first step is information gathering at a series of 13 meetings around the state. The purpose is to get people’s thoughts on the following: what they want students to be able to do before they graduate high school; how they want students to demonstrate such knowledge and skills; how to measure learning and achievement; how these measures accurately reflect student achievement; and what course requirements or examinations will ensure that students are prepared for college and careers or civic engagement, according to a news release.