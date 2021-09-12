Public invited to attend groundbreaking for Moran-Derby Park in Hudson Falls

The reimagined complex was designed by The Chazen Companies in Glens Falls. Construction is being performed by Clark Companies of Delhi, a specialized contractor with a sole focus on the design and construction of outdoor athletic facilities at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

Construction is expected to begin the week of Sept. 12 and be completed the spring of 2022.

The not-for-profit Derby Park Foundation continues to seek support from the regional business community and individuals. The project was unveiled in June 2019 with the announcement of the Moran brothers’ gift. The Village of Hudson Falls has since secured a $600,000 grant from the state Office of Park, Recreation & Historic Preservation, and the foundation has raised more than $400,000 in donations from the Sandy Hill Foundation, Wheelabrator, Boralex and community residents.

Tax-deductible donations of all sizes are welcome. Gifts of $1,000 or more can be spread over three years, and will be recognized on a Wall of Distinction at the entrance to the new Park. Pledge forms are available at www.villageofhudsonfalls.com or by calling Village Clerk Ellen Brayman at 518-747-5426, ext. 205.