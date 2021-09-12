Public invited to attend groundbreaking for Moran-Derby Park in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — For more than 40 years, the Moran family provided generations of area student athletes and weekend warriors with sporting goods from their local retail store.
Now, brothers Brien and Mike Moran are helping give a new generation of athletes a revitalized place to play.
Fueled by the brothers’ $500,000 donation, the not-for-profit Derby Park Foundation will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m., marking the official start of the $1.8 million transformation of the aging and once immensely popular park into the completely revamped Moran-Derby Park community athletic complex and festival space.
“Our dream is coming true,” said Mike Moran in a news release. “Hudson Falls and our entire region will soon have a first-rate place for sporting events, family recreation and community festivals. My brother and I are proud to have jump-started this project, but it has truly turned into a community-wide effort and we invite others to join in helping us put our fundraising over the finish line.”
The new Moran Derby Park will feature a new basketball court, a regulation-size soccer field, a softball field, three pickleball courts, a quarter-mile walking path, two new event spaces for arts-and-crafts shows and other community festivals, a fully renovated clubhouse, and a new parking lot.
The reimagined complex was designed by The Chazen Companies in Glens Falls. Construction is being performed by Clark Companies of Delhi, a specialized contractor with a sole focus on the design and construction of outdoor athletic facilities at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
Construction is expected to begin the week of Sept. 12 and be completed the spring of 2022.
The not-for-profit Derby Park Foundation continues to seek support from the regional business community and individuals. The project was unveiled in June 2019 with the announcement of the Moran brothers’ gift. The Village of Hudson Falls has since secured a $600,000 grant from the state Office of Park, Recreation & Historic Preservation, and the foundation has raised more than $400,000 in donations from the Sandy Hill Foundation, Wheelabrator, Boralex and community residents.
Tax-deductible donations of all sizes are welcome. Gifts of $1,000 or more can be spread over three years, and will be recognized on a Wall of Distinction at the entrance to the new Park. Pledge forms are available at www.villageofhudsonfalls.com or by calling Village Clerk Ellen Brayman at 518-747-5426, ext. 205.
Donations can also be mailed directly to Derby Park Fund, Glens Falls National Bank, Attn: Erin McLaughlin, 3019 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.