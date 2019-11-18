FORT EDWARD — Representatives from a Texas-based plastic pipe manufacturer addressed members of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency on Monday with more on their plans to open a plant in Fort Edward.
IDA members subsequently scheduled a public hearing on approximately $2 million in sales and property tax breaks they plan to award W.L. Plastics Corp. in order to make the move financially worthwhile.
The hearing will take place during a special IDA board meeting at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Board of Supervisors' Chambers at the Washington County Office Building.
IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien presented an amended payment in lieu of taxes plan on Monday, as the one prepared by the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation in W.L. Plastic's application did not include assessment information from the IDA, town or village officials.
The property W.L. Plastics is looking to purchase is split into two parcels, one in the village and one in the town.
According to the 10-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement, W.L. Plastics will receive a manufacturing exemption of 100% on the improvements it makes to the two parcels for the first five years. That will drop down to 50% for the last five years of the agreement.
W.L. Plastics will pay taxes on the base value of the properties, which are $3.5 million in the town and $1.55 million in the village.
In total, the company will receive a property tax break of $1,188,360 and a sales tax exemption of about $871,000.
Prior to hashing out the finances, Mike Dahl, a senior consultant for W.L. Plastics also answered more questions about the proposed plant.
Dahl said the company was between setting up shop in New York or in Ohio. The plan is to employ 50 people, but a few of the management positions will be hired internally.
W.L. Plastics is also working on a new pipe product for gas utilities and Dahl said the Fort Edward location could be its first to make those. Should that happen, the facility could expand and add more jobs.
Opening a plant in the northeast was important, Dahl added, because one of W.L. Plastics customers wanted it to be in the region. He added that the company works closely with another business that specializes in the fittings at the end of pipes, and there could be a possibility of a property partnership down the road.
IDA Vice-Chair Craig Leggett asked for more information about what the pipes are made of. IDA Member Nicholas Caimano asked about the waste products the manufacturing facility might create, and IDA Member Travis Whitehead asked about air emissions.
Dahl said the pipes are made out of polyethylene pellets, which would be transported to the plant via rail car. The pellets are melted and pushed out under pressure to form a circle. Production occurs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The plants generally emit less than two tons of volatile organic compounds (gases that can be harmful to human health) per year. Dahl said the company probably has "more emissions coming from our fork lifts than our manufacturing process." A typical car, for example, emits more than four tons of volatile organic compounds per year.
Site planners are preparing an air-quality plan, Dahl said.
The production system is also a closed loop, Dahl added, meaning the water used to produce the pipe is collected in a drainage system and recirculated.
Michael Bittel, secretary and treasurer of the IDA, asked about the timeline for creating 50 jobs. Dahl said for W.L. Plastic's Georgia plant, it took about three years to be up to full speed.
The plant will have seven manufacturing lines, about 300 feet long. W.L. Plastics will need workers skilled in maintenance, electricity and control systems. The work schedules are typically four days on, three days off.
"The community is very excited about them coming in," O'Brien said.
