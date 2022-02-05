Public hearing set for local lighting law

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council will host a public hearing on Tuesday for a proposed law that would require residents to prevent light from shining off their property.

The hearing will begin at 7:25 p.m., just before the regularly scheduled meeting of the council at 7:30 p.m.

“The main motivation is to make sure that everybody’s privacy is intact and that everybody’s being good neighbors,” said Mayor Bill Collins.

Collins put a light on his home last year. He said that he set it up to shine toward a darker portion of his driveway.

What he didn’t realize was the light had been bleeding over onto his neighbor’s property.

“We realized that we had some complaints over the last year about people putting in lights that were shining directly at their neighbor’s homes,” he said.

Collins said that as the council was fielding complaints, the city did not have a law in place dealing with exterior lighting.

The council felt that now was the time to put such a law in place. Collins described it as a “common sense piece of legislation.”

The law would create Chapter 129 in the code of the city of Glens Falls, and would set minimum standards and responsibilities for occupants and owners of a property.

Regulations would allow for illumination levels that are appropriate for use, while simultaneously promoting security and safety.

If the law is passed, all exterior lights must be designed and located to prevent light or glare from going across property lines for all residential properties.

Light fixtures will be designated to prevent light pollution by shielding the light downward and away from other properties. Lights on poles won’t be allowed to be taller than the building it illuminates, or taller than 10 feet.

If the law is passed, a resident who has lighting that is not in compliance will need to remove, replace or change it in accordance with the law.

“We will approach them and say the light that you currently have doesn’t meet these guidelines, and we’d like you to take it down or change it,” Collins said. “In my case, it would be to point it (the light) toward my driveway and not toward my neighbor’s bedroom.”

Residents will meet with the city’s Building and Codes Department to see how the issue can be resolved. The mayor made it clear that the city will be reasonable and work with the citizens of the city anyway they can.

“It’s not like we’re just going to start handing out violations and saying, ‘you must have this down by next Tuesday.’ We work with and for the community,” Collins said.

The city plans to work with individuals to help them understand what the intent of the law is and how they can work together to comply with it.

Residents will have the opportunity to have their voices heard during the public hearing.

Based on what is said during the hearing, the council may make amendments to the law. If it seems like the public is in favor and has no concerns, the law will be put on the agenda for the next meeting for a vote.

Collins stated that the city will always be open to making changes to make the lives of the residents better and safer.

“There’s always the need to look at your current laws and say, ‘do they meet the needs of the community?’ That’s all this is,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

